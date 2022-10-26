Ranking the NHL Reverse Retros: Atlantic Division

We continue our deep dive into the magic that happens when fashion meets hockey with an analysis of the Atlantic Division reverse retro sweaters. These rankings are based on several important criteria - overall look, significance, logo, color combination, and my general feelings about the team behind the jersey.

8. Detroit Red Wings

The Nashville Predators may be 44-51-4-10 against the Red Wings, but they are 1-0 when it comes to this reverse retro race. Detroit went with a black stripe on red sweater look with the sleeve numbers and the word "DETROIT" in white. Usually black, red, and white makes a power color combination, but this look inspired by the 1991 NHL 75th anniversary jersey just looks...meh. The "DETROIT" logo that pays tribute to the 1920 Detroit Cougars isn't enough to punch this sweater up on its own, and it is too similar to the Blackhawks look to earn much extra attention.

7. Toronto Maple Leafs

There is a fine line between being a classic and being boring. Sometimes you want your grandmother to ride the roller coaster with you even if it means her wig might fall off. That's how I feel about the Maple Leafs reverse retro jersey - it is too safe to make a lot of memories in. The logo is a throwback to the Toronto logo the franchise used from 1940-1966, but the colors are basically reversed with the sleeve stripes adjusted ever so slightly. I get it - Toronto is old guard so they aren't likely to go wild with their look, but a little somethin' somethin' would have helped them move up in my rankings.

6. Ottawa Senators

I like a black jersey and the Senators execute the black, red, white combination far better than Detroit, but the large curved sleeve stripes and the unique red striping make this a more interesting jersey. The inspiration for the look meshes the 1997 "third" jersey style with a nod to Ottawa's 2006-2007 Stanley Cup run. The big white letters on the back serve as a bit of a distraction from the cool body striping and the Senator on the shoulder patch gives off a disappointed parent vibe with the eyes, so those factors dropped this sweater down on my list.

5. Montreal Canadiens

This is a case of just plain liking a powder blue sweater. The Canadiens went with the blue shade that was popularized by baseball's Montreal Expos before they departed the city. The two tones of blue look terrific together and while the logo didn't get any extra attention in the design phase, it still works with the pop of red. The dark blue stitching around the numbers and the dark blue sleeve stripes make this jersey a cool one to potentially own, but not a top contender on the list.

4. Boston Bruins

The Bruins reverse retro look is an homage to the gold third jerseys the franchise debuted in 1995. The designers brought back the "Pooh bear" for the logo and while it gives the sweater a rugged and outdoorsy vibe, if you look closely there is something a little disconcerting about that bear's white beady eyes. One of the best features with this look though are the shoulder yoke and ragged striping. It is a solid reverse retro, but seeing it in gold and not white would probably move it up the list significantly.

3. Tampa Bay Lightning

This jersey is chaos, and I am here for it. The Lightning designed the sweater based on their alternate storm jerseys, and they feature blue and gray raindrops on a mostly white front. The sleeves are black with bold lightning streaks and a dark blue wave pattern on the bottom. There is a lot going on between the jagged lettering and numbers and the black, blue, silver, and white, but somehow the whole thing just works. I guess when you have a natural phenomenon in your name, there's no such thing as too chaotic.

2. Florida Panthers

I know I am in the minority with this one, but while I like the Panthers sweater, it isn't my number one in the league. The light blue is a throwback to the Panthers' 2009 third jersey combined with the current color wheel of navy, yellow, and red. The logo combines the sun, a hockey stick, and a palm tree from the shoulder of the 1988 jersey.

The colors are bright like the Florida sun, but the look somehow feels a little too spring break for hockey season for me. I would love this look and color scheme on, say, a beach towel more than on a hockey jersey. I may change my mind when I see them on the ice, but for me it is a little too tropical for a winter sport.

1. Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres reverse retro is inspired by the jersey they team wore from 1996 until 2006 but with an all new color scheme of white, blue, and gold. The logo is from 1996 but spruced up with three dimensional eyebrows, horns, and hair. The red eye gives it an air of intimidation as well.

Normally a mostly white sweater is just too plain, but the bold blue horn shaped sleeve stripes and the mix of blue and gold on the sides give this the punch it needs to be fashionable and a stylish representation of the team.

