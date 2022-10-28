Ranking the NHL Reverse Retros: Metropolitan Division

Adidas and the NHL released the reverse retro jerseys for all 32 teams in the league, and there have been some big feelings - both positive and negative - about the reverse retro looks. This is the final installment of my completely biased ranking of the reverse retro sweater based on criteria including color combination, logo, inspiration behind the look, and just how much I love or hate the franchise.

Let's tackle the Metropolitan division.

8. Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes went safe with this look, and when you look at their reasoning why it makes sense. This season the Canes will be wearing six different uniforms over the course of their season, and at some point you have to stop trying to reinvent the wheel. While I like the strong look of a red and black sweater with white lettering, there just isn't enough punch to this design to make it stand out.

I don't feel bad for Canes fans though. If this styles doesn't hit, they can always buy an anniversary jersey or stadium series jersey or green Whalers jersey. Carolina has plenty of options this season.

7. Philadelphia Flyers

This is a look I need to ruminate on a bit more to fully make up my mind, but my initial reaction is a solid "meh". The design pays tribute to the 1974 and 1975 Stanley Cup champion teams, and the crest is what was worn in '74.

It takes something special to punch up a predominantly white sweater, and the Flyers didn't quite fancy this one up enough for my taste. I will say these look better in motion than in photographs, and the addition of the cooperalls in warmups bump it up on my list just a tad.

6. New Jersey Devils

The Devils Reverse Retro pays homage to the Rockies for the clubs' 40th anniversary with its interesting color choice mixing the two team's shades. While I like the navy outline of the Devils logo, I have an irrational but completely real dislike of mixing ketchup red and mustard gold like this style does on the bottom and sleeve stripes and on the shoulder yoke. That little bit of gold feels like one color too many on a mostly white sweater.

5. Pittsburgh Penguins

I know a lot of folks are enthusiastic about the Penguins reverse retro, but having lived in the Steel City during the Jagr/Lemieux years, I don't need the "Robo Pen" to remind me how insufferable Penguins fans were in the 1990s. Personal feelings aside, Pittsburgh has a strong color palate to work with already with their black and gold, and the three dimensional embroidery on the penguin will make the famous logo pop on this sweater. It is a solid look, but the designers stayed a little too safe to move this reverse retro up higher on my list.

4. Columbus Blue Jackets

This lea Jackets Reverse Retro combines the franchise's original third jersey worn between 2003-2007 with some colors from the current light blue third jersey on the sleeves. The body is mainly black with the logo in the center.

While this isn't the most creative jersey in the league, I love the way the body and sweater strips block the sweater differently with the white stripes setting it off perfectly.

3. New York Islanders

I really love this reverse retro and it would be higher on my list in most any another division. This is a throwback to the 1995-1997 "fisherman jersey" with a more toned down color palette. The jersey is mostly navy with compliments of orange, white, and just a touch a teal. The fisherman logo has been modified as well for this iteration - the face is not orange this time around but a silver color.

I love the logo, the color combination, and the clean look of this sweater.

2. New York Rangers

This 2022 Reverse Retro pays tribute to the 1996-1997 first alternate jersey for the Rangers' franchise. The "Lady Liberty" logo that is front and center on the 2022 reverse retro is mixed with the current Rangers colors.

The combination of the royal blue body with the red, white and silver of the logo and the shoulder patches of the original logo come together in a jersey that absolutely pops.

1. Washington Capitals

This is far and away my favorite color scheme of all the NHL Reverse Retros. The Capitals combined black, copper, and blue with the absolutely killer screaming eagle logo for the nearly perfect hockey sweater. The colors pay tribute to the 1997 third jersey and interestingly, the team printed "2005" inside the color in honor of Alex Ovechkin's rookie year.

While I am not generally a huge Caps fan and especially not the day before they come to town to play the Predators, I have to admit that this reverse retro is one of the coolest hockey sweaters I've seen, period.

