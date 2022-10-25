Ranking the NHL Reverse Retros: Pacific Division

Ranking the NHL's new reverse retros is no easy undertaking. Each fan base and franchise has their own value they place on nuance and history. Despite the daunting challenge, I decided to rank the different divisions' reverse retros based on my own criteria of fashion, color combination, logo, and my thoroughly biased feelings about the teams.

Let's tackle the Pacific Division.

8. Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks reached back to their inaugural season for their reverse retro inspiration. While I like the color choice and the asymmetrical front stripe, the duck mask logo is where it jumps the shark for me. The colors and design are bold, but the almost cartoon like mask ruins what could have been a wicked sweater. Plus, it's the Anaheim Ducks and they give a lot of attitude in Nashville.

7. Edmonton Oilers

I know this jersey has garnered rave reviews, and once I figured out that it wasn't, in fact, the Millennium Falcon on the sweater and read up on the history of this jersey I can see where the hype comes from. Color wise, this is a strong look, and the Oil Gear is a bold nod to the past. I like the nod to the five championships with the five bolt hubs.

I would rank this higher except all I can see is Han Solo's ship.

6. L.A. Kings

As far as inspiration, the Kings reverse retro pays homage to the 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Manchester. The sweater is one of the most unique looks in the league with the unusual color combination of mostly white with the purple and gold trim and the very bold crown crest in the center. The sleeves have an interesting color pattern, and while it is not a bad look it was another reverse retro that needed deductive powers and process of elimination to figure out which team was represented. There is a fine line between going unique and going too far. I may change my mind later, but for now this one went too far for me.

5. Seattle Kraken

In their defense, it is hard to design a reverse retro when your franchise is still in the same fashion era that it was when it began. The Kraken's look reached back in Seattle hockey history and borrowed some inspiration from a hockey team comprised of ironworkers from a local steel mill who happened to play a particularly scrappy style of hockey. Truth is, Seattle has done so well with their colors, logo, team name, and yes - I am even going to say mascot - the franchise was due for a little letdown. It isn't bad by any means. It just isn't different enough to pop.

4. Calgary Flames

The Flames' reverse retro could be a miss except the mostly black makes everything else work. It is a 90s throwback to the Pedestal, and while it may be hit or miss with the fanbase, I think the black just gives it that tough hockey vibe that boosts it up my list based on that alone. It isn't going to garner the love that the "Blasty" jersey did, but it is still a strong look.

3. Vegas Golden Knights

Full disclosure - this jersey was near the very bottom of my list for the entire league. The edging on the letters is inspired by Excalibur and the numbers on the back are a tribute to the Stardust Hotel. The striping looks great with the all black, but that's it? No. THAT'S NOT IT. This bad boy glows in the dark. And that makes it incredible. Talk about a unique idea that absolutely incorporates the 90s neon of Vegas. If I wasn't still bitter about their inaugural trip to the Stanley Cup, I'd be interested in one of these.

2. Vancouver Canucks

I know some saucy Canucks fans have been burning jerseys recently (for no good reason, but that is an article for another time). Surely the lighter fluid won't find its way onto this sweater because it is a great design and a cool throwback. The logo pays tribute to the WHL Vancouver Canucks logo "Johnny C" that debuted in 1945. The logo is adorable enough in and of itself to rank high on my list, but the color scheme of royal blue and green and the unique number placement on the chest and shoulder make this one a top of the barrel pick.

1. San Jose Sharks

The Sharks was one of the first reverse retros that instantly made me want to open my wallet. It is a clean, predominantly white jersey, but the throwback colors to the 1974 California Golden Seals add enough brightness and attraction to make the white work. The lettering is also Golden Seal font inspired and the simple but saucy "Sharks" across the front makes this a big win. And while the Predators are in no place to throw stones, the truth is the Sharks could use a win.

