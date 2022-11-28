Roybal Nets Two Goals, Assist in Win Over Italy at Para Hockey Cup

The U.S. Men's National Sled Hockey Team played their second game of the 2022 Para Hockey Cup against Team Italy this morning. U.S.A. was coming off of an impressive 10-0 win over Czechia in Sunday's match while Italy was hoping to bounce back after a 8-0 loss to Team Canada in their opening game of the tournament.

Griffin LaMarre got the start in net today for Team U.S.A. while Julian Kasslatter took his place in goal for Italy. Italy's game plan facing the offensively minded U.S.A. was to focus on defensive zone play and strong defensive support for Kasslatter.

Italy's game plan was put to the test early as U.S.A. pressured offensively throughout the first period of play. Kasslatter made key saves while the Italians in front of him blocked shots and played tight around he net. Team U.S.A. finally got on the scoreboard after Italy's Nils Larch was called for a delay of game penalty at 10:32. It took Jack Wallace just :21 seconds to capitalize on the man advantage and give U.S.A. a 1-0 lead.

Just a few minutes later, Joseph Woodke connected with a streaking David Eustace for U.S.A.'s second goal of the period at 12:57. With :15 remaining in the opening period, Italy headed back to the penalty box for another delay of game call, but a timely clear by Italy kept the U.S.A. from another score in the first.

Declan Farmer wasted little time on the remaining man advantage at the start of the second period, needing less than a minute to net the power play goal to make it a 3-0 game.

Farmer's power play tally opened the floodgates for Team U.S.A. as Evan Nichols and Ben Musselman added two quick goals in the next two minutes to give U.S.A. a 5-0 lead. Italy's Kasslatter struggled to handle the increased offensive pressure and after Declan Farmer's top shelf shot made it a 6-0 game, Gabriele Araudo came in to relieve Kasslatter at 6:54 in the second.

Brody Roybal greeted Araudo to the game by scoring two goal just :11 seconds apart, and Kevin McKee added another goal after a net front scramble. Team U.S.A. headed into the second intermission with an impressive 9-0 lead.

Italy finally got their offensive chance midway through the third period when U.S.A.'s Ben Mussselman was called for interference. Nils Larch got Italy on the board with a two on one top shelf snipe past Griffin LaMarre. Less than :15 seconds later, Larch struck again on another two on one chance off the face off to make the score 9-2.

The two quick goals by Larch gave Italy momentum in the final minutes of the game, but U.S.A. held on to win their second match 9-2. Team U.S.A. will face Team Canada Wednesday evening at 5:00 pm CST.