U.S.A. Men's National Sled Hockey Team Wins Para Hockey Cup

The U.S.A. Men's Sled Hockey Team walked away from the Para Hockey Cup with a 5-1 winnower Team Canada in the championship game on Saturday. Four third period goals solidified the win for Team U.S.A.

Team U.S.A. and Team Canada are the top two teams in the world in sled hockey, and their preliminary round game was settled in overtime, so it was no surprise that the championship game was a heated and competitive contest. Forward Brody Roybal got U.S.A. on the board late in the first period. Goaltenders Jen Lee (U.S.A.) and Canada's Jean-Francoise Huneault shut down high quality offensive chances in the second period.

Roybal gave U.S.A. a two goal lead early in the final period of play, and then tensions spilled over shortly after as five players were given ten minute game misconducts after a dust up. Halfway through the third period, Team U.S.A. netted two goals in just :36 seconds, giving them a 4-0 lead.

At 12:47, Roybal completed the hat trick with his third goal to put U.S.A. up 5-0. Canada went empty net and scored with the extra attacker with :30 remaining in the game, but U.S.A.'s push in the final period sealed the 5-1 win.

Saturday's victory marked the seventh consecutive win at the Para Hockey Cup for Team U.S.A. Czechia defeated Italy for third place at the event.