U.S.A. National Sled Hockey Team to Compete in Para Hockey Cup

The U.S.A. Men's National Sled Hockey team will compete in the Para Hockey Cup in Canada from November 27 - December 3.
The U.S. National Sled Hockey Team will compete in the Para Hockey Cup in Bridgewater, Nova Scotia from November 27 - December 3. 

This is the first time the Para Hockey Cup has been held since the pandemic and the fourteenth time since the tournament's inception. It was called the World Sled Hockey Challenge from 2007-2014 before being renamed the Para Hockey Cup. 

Four international teams will compete in the tournament held at Lunenburg County Lifestyle Center in Bridgewater. U.S.A., Canada, Czechia, and Italy will compete in three preliminary rounds before the semifinal round on December 1 and the gold and bronze medal matches scheduled for December 3. 

Team U.S.A. heads to Nova Scotia ranked number one in the world. The U.S.A. National Team is coming off of a dominate performance at the IPH Cup in September in Ostrava, Czech Republic where the team went 5-0 in their matches and won the championship in a 4-0 win over Team Canada.

David Hoff will once again lead U.S.A. as head coach. The roster boasts veterans Josh Pauls, Kevin McKee, Jack Wallace, and Josh Misciewicz.  Forwards Malik Jones and Benjamin Musselman are newer names to the U.S.A. National Team, but both have been successful in their early performances on the big stage. Jones scored 4 goals and 1 assist at the 2022 Paralympics where U.S.A. earned the gold medal. Jones recorded 2 goals and 2 assists at the IPH Cup in September while Musselman netted 4 goals in 5 games in his debut at the IPH Cup. Team U.S.A. also boasts the talented duo of Declan Farmer and Brody Roybal - arguably two of the top sled hockey players in the world.

The U.S.A. National Sled Hockey team will take on Team Czechia in their first game on November 27 at 9:00 am CST. The game will be streamed live, and broadcast information can be found here

