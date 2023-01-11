Can Nashville Predators Make It Five in a Row Against Toronto Maple Leafs?
The Predators look to extend their win streak against a Maple Leafs team that will be missing star Auston Matthews. Here are the players to watch and what the Preds need to do come away with another big win.
The Nashville Predators are playing some of their best hockey of the season in recent games, and they will need to continue that high caliber play tonight against Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
