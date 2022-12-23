Can Predators Continue Winning Ways Against Avalanche Tonight?

The Nashville Predators earned wins against Edmonton and Chicago, but can Roman Josi and the Preds do enough to beat Cale Makar and the Avalanche?

The Nashville Predators limped through a good part of December as they dealt with injuries, an underperforming offense, and a struggling power play. The Preds' six game losing streak was finally broken with a big win over the Edmonton Oilers Monday night and another win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. But has Nashville made enough adjustments to challenge the 18-11-2 Avalanche tonight?

The Predators and Avalanche faced off just six days ago, and the Avs won at home in a 3-1 game. Nashville played well in the first, but a second period power play goal by Mikko Rantanen and a neutral zone turnover that led to a two on one goal by Alex Newhook gave the Avalanche a lead they refused to surrender through the remainder of the game.

Avs goaltender Alexandar Georgiev played an excellent game against the Preds on December 17, and he has continued to be a difference maker this week for the Avalanche in two close games. Georgiev earned a shut out after making 26 saves in a shootout win over the New York Islanders. The Avs' 26 year old netminder only allowed one goal in their Wednesday game against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Avs have had their share of adversity this season with injuries. Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Darren Helm, Bowen Byram, Shane Bowers, Josh Manson, and Andrew Cogliano all missed games this week. Mikko Rantanen has been outstanding offensively, scoring 22 goals so far this season and netting the overtime winning goal against Montreal Wednesday night. Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin each have five power play goals, and Cale Makar and Alex Newhook are contributing offensively. Evan Rodrigues has been a smart offseason pick up scoring 7 goals so far, including a highlight reel game winning shootout goal Wednesday night.

One of the Predators' struggles this month has been generating offense. The team is getting some quality looks but players just aren't finishing. Nashville has scored four goals in their last two wins, and they will need to continue to generate quality chances - and finish those chances - against the Avalanche. Roman Josi has four point in his last five games and earned the franchise points record in Wednesday's game against the Blackhawks.

The return of Alexandre Carrier and Ryan McDonagh has improved the team at the blue line and offensively as McDonagh earned an assist in his first game back and Carrier scored the overtime game winner against the Oilers. Juuse Saros has been stellar in net for the Predators this week as well. Nashville has been playing with more speed and pace in their last two games, a change that will help them match up against the pace the Avalanche play.

This is a game that may come down to special teams, and the Avalanche have the edge in that regard. The Avs' power play is 5th best in the league while Nashville is still trying to right the ship when it comes to their play with a man advantage. The Predators will need to stay out of the box, limit turnovers in the defensive and neutral zone, and finish on their quality chances.

The Predators take on the Avalanche tonight at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm CST. Bally Sports South will have the broadcast and 102.5 The Game will have the radio call locally.

