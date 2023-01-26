Carrier Out, Predators Recall Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee

The Nashville Predators announced that they have recalled defenseman Kevin Gravel from the Milwaukee Admirals. The 30 year old defenseman has played 4 games this season for the Predators in mid December when the Preds were missing two defensemen due to injury.

Alexandre Carrier is out of the lineup due to an upper body injury after a fight Tuesday night against Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley. Carrier stepped up to defend teammate Cody Glass after Stanley laid a hard hit on Glass and will miss the next four to six weeks with the UBI, according to the Predators.

Gravel is in his ninth professional season after being drafted in 2010 by the L.A. Kings. He has played 36 games for the AHL Milwaukee Admirals this season, scoring one goal and nine assists. Gravel and the Predators will face off against the New Jersey Devils tonight at Bridgestone Arena.

Related Reading:

Predators Fave Devils in Last Game Before All Star Break

Predators - 2, Jets - 1: Saros Saves 32, Jeannot Scores Game Winner

Predators Win Over Jets: That's What He Said