Game Day: Preds, Sharks Face Off in Global Series Game Two

It was a solid first game of the regular season for the Nashville Predators. Nino Niederreiter and Kiefer Sherwood scored their first goals in gold, Eeli Tolvanen found the back of the net, and Matt Duchene netted an empty net goal to punctuate the 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks. Juuse Saros returned to top form taking the ice in his first regular season game since being injured April 26 and stopping 30 of 31 shots.

1 Gallery 1 Images

There were brief glimpses of last season's demons in the game. The Predators took four penalties, and while the quantity decreased from last season's 12.62 average penalty minutes per game, the quality was troublesome. None of Nashville's infractions were the smart kind. Four different Predators were penalized for high sticking, delay of game, crosschecking, and a slash. The Preds were able to kill all four penalties, but the Sharks retained momentum well after the two minutes were over each time.

Overall, John Hynes was pleased with his team's performance in the first game of the season. He complimented the new players who made an impact in the game and liked the style of hockey the Predators played for much of the 60 minutes.

Now the challenge comes with repeating that solid performance.

Even with an expanded 27 man roster, it isn't likely that there will be major changes to the line up today. Although Juuse Saros had an outstanding first game of the season with a .968 save percentage and plays well with consistency, Hynes may give Kevin Lankinen a chance in net. With both Connor Ingram and Lankinen still on the roster, this may be Hynes' last chance to take a look at a potential season long back up.

The big question surrounding today's roster is whether Phil Tomasino will be on the ice for Nashville. The young forward had a strong rookie season, and prior to training camp it was widely assumed he was the frontrunner for the second line winger spot with Niederreiter and Johansen. Former Colorado Avalanche and Eagles player Kiefer Sherwood's outstanding preseason performance earned him the start in that spot yesterday. John Hynes doesn't like to interrupt a line that is operating well with a personnel change. Tomasino's other potential starting spot could be on the fourth line. Cole Smith, Cody Glass, and Eeli Tolvanen put together a standout sixty minutes in game one, so it is likely Hynes will give that trio the start again. Today may be another game Tomasino watches from the stands.

The Predators take the ice against the Sharks again today at 1:00 pm CT. The game will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Southeast and 102.5 The Game will have the call.

Related reading:

Predators - 4, Sharks -1: Sherwood Niederreiter Make Most of Preds Debut

Predators, Sharks Open Season Tomorrow: Podcast Preview

Predators Taking a Long Look at Two Colorado Eagles Standouts

Niederreiter May Be Just What Nashville's Top Six Needs