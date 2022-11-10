Glass, Tolvanen in Tonight for the Predators

The Nashville Predators have had an interesting rotation of starters in their thirteen games so far this season, and tonight's line up will have yet another look as head coach John Hynes hopes to find a winning combination for the Predators.

In for tonight's game against the Colorado Avalanche are forwards Cody Glass and Eeli Tolvanen, while Alexandre Carrier will return to the lineup defensively for Nashville. Michael McCarron, Zach Sanford, and Jordan Gross will be healthy scratches tonight. Kevin Lankinen will get the start in net.

Cody Glass and Eeli Tolvanen have been healthy scratches in recent games for the Predators. Glass last played October 29 in a loss to the Washington Capitals while Tolvanen saw ice time most recently in the loss against Edmonton on November 1. Both players have played at times on the second line with Ryan Johansen and Nino Niederreiter and also as a part of a variety of fourth line combinations.

The recent sitting of Glass and Tolvanen has not sat well with the Predators fan base. Glass, a training camp stand out, hasn't been given much time to get acclimated to Nashville's style or to consistent line mates in his eight games. Tolvanen, a home grown forward, has also lacked enough leash to settle in to his game yet this season.

Alexandre Carrier was a healthy scratch in the last two games for Nashville. Before that Carrier spent several games paired with Mattias Ekholm. Ekholm had a rocky start early in the season paired with Ryan McDonagh but finally switched back to his more familiar defensive side with Carrier.

Surprisingly, Juuse Saros will not get a chance tonight to redeem his rough first period against the Kraken on Tuesday. Instead, back up Kevin Lankinen, who came into the game at the end of the first period for a struggling Saros, will get the start tonight. In his 3 games, Lankinen's earned a .940 save percentage and 1.91 GAA.

The Nashville Predators take on the Colorado Avalanche tonight at Ball Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 pm CST.

