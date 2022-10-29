John Hynes Discusses Recent Lineup Changes

Before Thursday's game against the St. Louis Blues, Predators head coach John Hynes made several line up decisions that initially raised some eyebrows in Smashville. While many fans liked giving preseason standout Cody Glass a chance in the top six, there were questions about the changes to the defensive pairings and the healthy scratch of Eeli Tolvanen.

Of course hindsight in hockey is 20/20, and the shifts in the lineup proved to be an important piece in an overall improved game for the Predators as the team finally ended their five game losing skid. John Hynes took time after this morning's practice to elaborate on the decisions he made for Thursday and for tonight's line up, which will be identical.

Hynes shifted the top six around, moving Ryan Johansen up to center the top line and play with Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene. Hynes explained the reasoning behind the move and why he felt like the trio was successful Thursday night.

One of the big moves on Thursday night was bumping Cody Glass up to the second line to play with Nino Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund. Granlund switched to winger, a position he played during his time with the Minnesota Wild, to give Glass the center role.

Glass played well in his fourth line minutes, but Hynes and the coaching staff felt he was ready to play top six minutes. In Thursday's game, Glass was very quiet and in the third period, the young center didn't take many shifts at all. Hynes explained the lines he rolled out on the final period against the Blues and detailed what he thinks may have happened in Thursday's game. Hynes also shared the conversation he and Glass had before his return to the second line in tonight's game against the Capitals.

Finally, Hynes gave insight into the decision to change up the defensive pairings. With Mark Borowiecki out with injury and Mattias Ekholm and Ryan McDonagh splitting up after the first 7 games, Hynes elaborated on the dynamics of pairings and why this new structure may work well for now.

The Predators will start the same lineup as Thursday night tonight against the Washington Capitals.

