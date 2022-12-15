Keys to Tonight's Predators vs. Jets Game

Tonight the Nashville Predators take on the Winnipeg Jets in a game that is feeling a bit "must win" after a tough four game stretch that earned Nashville only one point.

Here are three keys to the game.

Related Reading :

Predators Must Finish Against Jets to Get Back on Track

Special Teams Play Costing the Predators Games

Predators - 3, Oilers - 6: Preds Special teams Fail as Draisaitl, Hyman Dominate Game