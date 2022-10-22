Milestone Night for Predators and G.M. David Poile

There are a handful of relevant on ice storylines weaving together in tonight's game at Bridgestone Arena, but there are two meaningful milestones looming this evening as well.

Tonight the Predators will battle once more to earn the 900th win in franchise history. Nashville ranks 27th across the league for franchise wins since their first season in 1998-1999. The young franchise recorded 145 wins in its first five seasons and missed the playoffs, but since then the team has won 754 games, earned playoff appearances in all but three seasons, made it to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2017, and won the Presidents Trophy the following year.

That 900th win milestone has been delayed as the Predators are on a four game losing skid. Tonight's matchup against the Flyers could mean a big celebration at Bridgestone Arena or another delay in franchise history.

A milestone set in stone tonight is General Manager David Poile's 3000th game as a GM in the NHL. Poile served as the general manager of the Washington Capitals from 1982-1997 and then became the first and only GM of the Nashville Predators in their inaugural season of 1998-1999. Poile is the first GM in the league to reach the 3000 game milestone and is the winningest GM in the NHL as well.

Poile was the youngest general manager at 33 years old when he was tapped to head the Capitals franchise in 1982. He won the General Manager of the Year Award in 2017 after Nashville's Stanley Cup Finals run. The award is voted on by the GMs in the league and a group of NHL executives and media.

A win tonight at home would be an ideal time to reach the 900 franchise wins benchmark and to celebrate the longstanding career of Poile. The Predators battle for that celebration as puck drops at 7:00 pm CST against the Flyers.

