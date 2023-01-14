Nashville Predators Host Buffalo Sabres: Three Keys to the Game

The Nashville Predators look to bounce back from back to back losses as they take on Tage Thompson and the Buffalo Sabres tonight at Bridgestone Arena.

After going 3-2 on a five game road trip, the Nashville Predators return home for a Saturday night matchup against an intriguing 20-18-2 Buffalo Sabres team. The Preds started strong on the road with big wins over the Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals, and Ottawa Senators but couldn't come away with points in their two winnable final games against Toronto and Montreal. Tonight they hope to get back in the win column and earn two valuable points over the Sabres.

Head coach John Hynes announced a few changes to the forward lines for tonight's game.

Nashville's defense will look slightly different as well as Alexandre Carrier is out with injury and Roland McKeown will slot in the lineup.

Keys to the Game

Stay out of the penalty box.

Nashville gave up 20 power play opportunities in their five game road trip, and in their last two outings penalties ultimately cost them the games. The Preds can play aggressively without committing high sticking, interference, delay of game, and too many men on the ice infractions. Buffalo has the 5th best power play in the league right now, and Tage Thompson has 14 goals on the man advantage. Nashville must stay out of the box and not give the Sabres golden opportunities on the power play.

Generate offense.

Buffalo ranks first in the league in goals for per game with 3.83. Their top line of Thompson, Jeff Skinner, and Alex Tuch have combined for 68 goals so far this season, but the Sabres are getting offensive from up and down their lineup. If the Predators hope to earn two points tonight, they will need to produce offensively. Filip Forsberg has been red hot scoring nine goals in his last 13 games, but Nashville will need plenty of offensive support from Roman Josi, Nino Niederreiter, and Matt Duchene. Secondary scoring could be the game changer as well. Tonight would be a great night for Tanner Jeannot to finish on one of his quality chances as the 25 year old winger hasn't scored a goal since October 27.

Goaltending.

It may not be fair, but the outcome of this game could rest solely on Juuse Saros' shoulders. The goaltender has been excellent in recent games, and the Predators will need another outstanding performance in net from Saros to give them a chance to win against a high powered offensive team like the Sabres. The Preds need to provide him with defensive support and keep play at five on five to help their All Star goalie out, but Saros may be the difference maker yet again for Nashville tonight.

The Predators face off against the Sabres tonight at 7:00 pm CST. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South and 102.5 The Game will have the radio call.