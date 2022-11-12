Nashville Predators Welcome New York Rangers: Can Preds Get Win at Home?

The Nashville Predators return to home ice at Bridgestone Arena after a two week west coast road trip that had plenty of ups and downs. The Preds welcome the 7-5-3 New York Rangers tonight as they look to get back in the win column.

The Rangers are coming off an 8-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings Thursday night - the fourth times this season the team has scored six or more goals in a game. Mika Zibanejad has collected 9 goals in 15 games and Artemi Panarin recorded 5 goals and 16 assists. Defenseman Adam Fox scored 4 goals and 16 points so far this season.

Tonight's game in Nashville is the first game in a Rangers' back to back, so the Predators could face Igor Shesterkin or backup Jaraslav Halak in net. This will be a special night for the Rangers as it is also the franchise's fathers trip.

The Predators hope to turn around their rocky start to the season with a win tonight. The Preds sit at 5-8-1, currently second to last in the Central Division. The team has struggled to put together consistent sixty minute games. In their Thursday night game against the Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche, the Predators played well in the first and third periods, but gave up four goals in the second period.

Tonight lineup for the Predators will yet again look slightly different as head coach John Hynes works to find line combinations that will spark more offensive production while not costing the Predators defensively. The Predators announced today that they have recalled Jusso Pärssinen from Milwaukee, and the 6'3" Finnish forward will make his NHL debut on a line with Mikael Granlund and Filip Forsberg. Pärssinen impressed the Predators during development and training camp.

The Predators face the Rangers tonight at 7:00 pm CST. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sport South and streamed on ESPN+.