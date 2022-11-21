Nashville Will Face Former Predator Connor Ingram Tonight in Net

Tonight the Nashville Predators face off against Central Division rival Arizona Coyotes, and former Predator Connor Ingram will start in net for the Coyotes.

Ingram, originally drafted in 2016 by the Tampa Bay Lightning, was trade to the Nashville Predators on June 14, 2019 for Nashville's 7th round pick in the 2021 draft. Ingram played 87 regular season games with the Milwaukee Admirals and 4 games in the 2022 Calder Cup playoffs. In 2020 he and Admirals goalie Troy Grosenick won the Harry Holmes Memorial Award for the fewest goals against in the AHL.

Connor Ingram played three regular season NHL games for the Nashville Predators in 2021-2022 and finished 1-2. He also played for the Predators in the first round of the playoffs in 2022 against the Colorado Avalanche.

Ingram appeared to be the heir apparent in net for Nashville until GM David Poile announced the signing of Kevin Lankinen in the offseason. Ingram and Lankinen took turns starting in the preseason, but when Lankinen won the back up job, Ingram was placed on waivers after returning from the Global Series with Nashville. Arizona claimed Ingram on October 10. He has started five games in net for the Coyotes going 1-4 so far this season.

A fan favorite for his wicked sense of humor and openness about his mental health journey, many in Nashville were very disappointed to see Ingram leave. Predators fans will likely be thrilled to see Ingram again, but it may not be too easy to chant "You suck! It's all your fault!" at this former and favorite Pred if/when Ingram allows a Nashville goal.

