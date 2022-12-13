Predators - 0, Blues - 1 (OT): Nashville Can't Finish, Blues Get Overtime Win

The Nashville Predators traveled to St. Louis to take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center for an important Central Division battle. The 12-15-1 Blues took the ice tonight for their second game in a back to back after losing yesterday in overtime to the Colorado Avalanche. Despite this being his second game in as many days, Jordan Binnington got the start once again in net.

The Preds were also coming off a loss to the Ottawa Senators, a game in which two defensemen left with injury. Jeremy Lauzon is listed as day-to-day and Alexandre Carrier is week-to-week. With Mark Borowiecki and Ryan McDonagh already out due to injury, Nashville recalled Kevin Gravel and Roland McKeown from Milwaukee to step into the lineup.

Game Recap

After opening the game with several minutes of five on five play, Ryan Johansen headed to the penalty box for a tripping call at 4:17. A usually effective Blues power play was handled by the Preds' penalty kill. At 9:49 Robert Bortuzzo gave Nashville their first chance on the power play with a roughing call, but the Preds' power play struggled to get shots on net.

The physicality of the game ramped up as the Preds protested a boarding hit on Jordan Gross from Brayden Schenn. Schenn headed to the box and Nashville headed on the power play once again. The Preds generated several shots, but as the two minutes wound down Ryan Johansen was called for a slash, returning the Blues to the man advantage. Great plays by Ekholm, Gravel, and Jankowski prevented the Blues from getting a shot on net on their second attempt. The first period ended with no score.

The second period kicked off with fast action, but five on five play was interrupted again by a penalty call on Ryan Johansen at 4:05. Nashville killed the penalty and had a good chance as Johansen exited the box but couldn't get the puck past a scrambling Binnington. Cole Smith drew an interference penalty, and Nashville took their third turn on the power play but to no avail.

A crosscheck by Colton Parayko on Trenin gave Nashville yet another shot on the man advantage at 14:09. The second unit had good looks and Nashville maintained possession as the two minutes expired. The Preds ran a tired Blues defense ragged, but the Preds couldn't get a puck through on net. The Preds outshot the Blues 9-4 in the middle period, but the teams headed to the second intermission with no score.

Nashville came out in the third period and generated quick chances but still couldn't find the back of the net. Halfway through the period and neither team couldn't get a puck through. Each team worked to get on the scoreboard without giving up a chance. As time wound down, the Blues and Preds pushed for the last minute advantage but the game headed into overtime.

Three on three overtime hockey started with a two on one chance for the Blues, but Saros made the save. With 2:37 remaining, Brayden Scheen scooped up a rebound and sent the puck into the net giving the Blues the OT win.

Game Notes

1. The Predators' power play is a problem . Nashville was gifted chances on the man advantage and while they were able to get set up in the zone, the players didn't generate enough movement to open lanes and shift the defense.

2. Nashville has to be able to finish offensively to win games . The Predators must execute better offensively because scoreless through regulation won't win many hockey games in this league. They had some good looks, but they couldn't finish those chances.