The Nashville Predators hoped to get back on the winning track but faced a tough opponent in the 18-9-1 Winnipeg Jets. The Jets are battling for the top spot in the Central Division with goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and offensive leaders Mark Scheifele, Josh Morrissey, Blake Wheeler, and Kyle Connor.

The Preds top players have struggled offensively, and the team's power play has been floundering as well. John Hynes gave the lines from Tuesday night another chance as he kept the lineup unchanged. Juuse Saros got the start in net, and the Preds' injured defense was shored up by Roland McKeown, Kevin Gravel, and Jordan Gross once again. Roman Josi entered the game just one point away from tying David Legwand for the most points in Predators' franchise history while Cody Glass returned to play for the first time in his hometown as an NHL'er.

Game Recap

The first half of the opening period went back and forth, with both teams looking for offensive opportunities. Nashville got the opening score at 9:04 as Filip Forsberg got the puck past Hellebuyck.

The pace and the temperature of the game picked up after the Predators scored. A Jets/Preds scrum broke out at 14:16 in front of Juuse Saros resulting in Pierre-Luc Dubois and Roman Josi heading to their respective penalty boxes. In the ensuing four on four, Dylan DeMalo tapped the puck in the net to tie the game up at 15:24.

A hard hit by Tanner Jeannot on Nate Schmidt that could have easily been a penalty paused play as the defenseman appeared shaken up. Before the puck could drop to resume play Adam Lowry and Jeannot dropped the gloves over the incident. The Jets finished the period with extended zone time, but the period ended with a 1-1 score.

The second period began with more Winnipeg racking up extended offensive zone time and shots. Saros and the Preds survived that initial flurry, but the Jets brought the pressure right back to Saros' front door.

At 8:15 Cole Smith headed to the penalty box for an interference penalty. Saros robbed Lowry of a goal by grabbing the puck out of the air, and the Predators killed the penalty. Almost immediately, Ryan Johansen headed to the box for a hooking call. Blake Wheeler was injured during the Jets' second power play, exited the ice, and headed down the tunnel. Saros made several big saves, and the Preds avoided another special teams disaster.

Nashville got a four minute power play chance at 14:11 after Filip Forsberg took a high stick to the face and sustained a nasty cut on across his nose. The Preds again had average looks, but yet again couldn't convert. With :21 seconds remaining in the power play, Forsberg was called for a questionable hold. The brief four on four expired, and the Preds headed back on the kill. Nashville survived the two minutes. The period ended with a 1-1 score, although the period definitely belonged to the Jets who outshot the Preds 18-9 in the second.

The third period saw the return of Blake Wheeler, and Nashville generating offensive chances with their first shift. Play was more back and forth than in the second period until Roland McKeown sent the puck over the glass for a delay of game penalty. The Jets power play ran Nashville's kill ragged, but the Preds once again survived the two minutes.

A net front scrum landed two Jets players and Roland McKeown back in the box and sent Nashville back on the power play. The Predators could not convert yet again, and the teams returned to five a side.

Winnipeg picked up the pace as time in the third period wound down. Nashville defended and tried to counter with offensive pressure of their own, but neither team could get anything past the two formidable goaltenders. The game headed to overtime.

Both teams had chances in overtime, but it was a fumbled save that leaked slowly past Saros and across the goal line that gave the Jets the win and two points in the Central Division.