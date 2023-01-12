Predators - 1, Maple Leafs - 2: Nashville's Win Streak Ends Despite Play of Saros, Forsberg

The Nashville Predators looked to extend their four game win streak against one of the best teams in the league this season, the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs entered 25-9-7 and sit just behind the Boston Bruins in the Atlantic Division.

The Maple Leafs took the ice tonight without one of their best players as Auston Matthews missed tonight's game due to injury. Toronto had plenty of offensive weapons in the lineup with Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares. Bobby McMann made his NHL debut for Toronto tonight and Matt Murray got the start for the Maple Leafs in net tonight.

Nashville hoped to add another road win tonight. John Hynes kept the lineup the same as in recent successful games.

Game Recap

Tanner Jeannot opened the game for the Predators with two good scoring chances, but the snakebit forward was stoped by Matt Murray and the angry hockey gods. Jeannot then headed to the penalty box at 3:03 for an interference call giving the Maple Leafs the first power play chance of the game. Without top power play goal scorer Auston Matthews and against a well executing penalty kill, the man advantage was a struggle for Toronto. The two minutes expired with no shots on net.

Juuse Saros was tested on a breakaway chance by William Nylander midway through the first period but handled the puck easily. Shortly after that chance, Nashville earned their first power play opportunity as Dryden Hunt was called for a cross check at 9:57. The Preds had several shots on goal, but Matt Murray made the saves and the teams returned to five a side.

At 16:54 John Tavares opened the scoring on a tip in goal off the rush threading the puck under Saros' arm. Puck possession tipped in Toronto's favor as the period wound down, and the teams headed to their locker rooms with a score of 1-0.

Nashville tied the game up quickly in the second period as Filip Forsberg dragged the puck past a sprawling Murray at 1:46. Six minutes later Mark Jankowski headed to the penalty box for interference and the Maple Leafs went back on the power play. Nashville's kill limited Toronto's opportunities and no harm was done.

Toronto headed back on the man advantage at 14:09 when Dante Fabbro was called for interference. Again Nashville's penalty kill handled the two minutes skillfully. Once Fabbro exited the box, the Predators pushed back offensively. Neither team could add to the score, and the period ended tied 1-1.

Nashville started the final period with two quick chances in front of Murray, but both goaltenders shut down chances through the first half of the period. Nashville got another power play chance at 9:21 as Pierre Engvall headed to the box for holding Roman Josi's stick. The Preds power play pressured, but couldn't capitalize.

Play went back and forth at five on five until Mark Jankowski was called for a four minute high stick at 15:38. The Preds penalty kill had been solid the whole game but faced its toughest challenge as the game would down. With less than a minute left in the power play and 1:15 left in the game, Mitch Marner scored to give Toronto the lead.

The Predators immediately went empty net after the Maple Leafs' goal, but couldn't tie the game up. Nashville's four game win streak came to an end against Toronto with a final score of 2-1.

Game Notes

1. Filip Forsberg has found his offensive game . After signing a big contract, Forsberg needed some time to warm up offensively. Not only is he producing, but he is doing it with amazing plays.

2. Juuse Saros is making exceptional saves . The Predators are improving in several areas, but Juuse Saros has been the best player for Nashville hands down.

3. Mistakes cost games . The late high stick double minor by Mark Jankowski was a backbreaking mistake for the Predators. Those are the plays this team cannot make if they want to find their way into the postseason.

