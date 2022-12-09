Predators - 2, Lightning - 5: Brayden Point and Late Mistakes Doom Preds

The Nashville Predators (and their dads) headed to Amalie Arena tonight to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bolts are coming off of a disappointing 4-2 loss Tuesday night to the Detroit Red Wings and were likely looking to redeem themselves against the Preds tonight.

Nashville entered tonight's game after a scheduled five day break from games. The return to play after days off can either result in a well rested hunger to get back to work or a struggle to get find game intensity again. Games against the Lightning are always fast, so Nashville needed to be ready right out of the gate.

Game Recap

It didn't take the Lightning long to show off their speed as Brayden Point shot down the ice to score at just 1:16. Nashville gave Tampa Bay another early chance with the first power play of the game on a "too many men" penalty call, and Corey Perry cashed in at 2:53. Steven Stamkos earned an assist on the power play goal, extending his point streak to twelve games.

The Lightning got another power play opportunity as Jeremy Lauzon earned a tripping penalty at 9:25. This time it was the Nashville Predators who scored as Mark Jankowski netted Nashville's first shorthanded goal of the season.

Nashville finally found some momentum as they established offensive zone time after the kill. The Preds got their first chance on the power play at 12:39 when Pat Maroon headed to the penalty box for a high stick. Tampa Bay's aggressive kill stymied Nashville for the two minutes. The remainder of the period was mostly controlled by the Lightning, and the teams headed to their locker rooms with a 2-1 score.

Tampa Bay began the second period with a long shift in the offensive zone. The Lightning ran the Preds ragged but only got one shot on net during the four plus minutes they circled around Saros. Roman Josi and Matt Duchene created a high danger chance early in the period, but couldn't get the puck past Brian Elliot. The Preds balanced pressuring offensively while not giving up rush chances to a fast Lightning roster.

At 10:50 Cal Foote took exception to a hard forecheck by Cole Smith, and after a brief fisticuffs both players headed to the box for fighting. Play went back and forth, and at 12:36 Alexandre Carrier netted his first goal of the season to tie the game 2-2. The second period ended with the score and the shot count even as well.

The final period opened with a rush chance for Duchene and Jordan Gross, but it was Brayden Point who capitalized on a two on one at 2:14 to give Tampa Bay the lead once again.

Nashville stayed aggressive after the goal, but Elliot handled the early shot chances. The Preds got caught in a slow line change and an untimely turnover resulted in a goal for Nicholas Paul at 7:10.

A quick sprint up the ice by Matt Duchene drew a tripping penalty at 14:08. The Preds won the initial faceoff on the power play, but once they lost possession they struggled to get set up. Tampa Bay got revenge on the earlier shorthanded goal by getting the puck past Saros at 15:40.

With 3:13 remaining, Saros headed to the bench to give Nashville the extra attacker. The Preds threw shots on net, but Elliot corralled the late chances. The Lightning got the win over Nashville, 5-2.

Game Notes

1. It took Nashville too long to get up to game speed at the beginning of the game . Time off is a blessing and a curse. It gives a team a chance to focus on rest and recovery, but it also interrupts the team's groove at game speed.

2. Little mistakes can have big consequences . A "too many men" penalty and an untimely turnover resulted in two goals for the Lightning tonight. Nashville can't give an already good opponent any extra breaks.