The Nashville Predators looked to get back on the winning track in their Saturday matinee game against the 10-14-2 Ottawa Senators. The Senators entered today's game after an overtime loss against the Dallas Stars, while the Predators dropped their last game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday night.

Head coach John Hynes did a bit of line shuffling with the forwards for today's contest. The top line of Forsberg, Granlund, and Duchene was reunited, while Colton SIssons bumped up to play in the top six with Nino Niederreiter and Ryan Johansen. Juuso Pärssinen teamed up with Jeannot and Trenin, and Cody Glass returned to the ice after missing a handful of games due to an upper body injury centering the fourth line between Cole Smith and Mark Jankowski. Juuse Saros got the start in net for the Preds.

The Senators' top six remained the same with goal leaders Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle, and Claude Giroux together. Alex DeBrincat, Shane Pinto, and Drake Batherson rounded out the top six, who have been the anchor when it comes to scoring for the Senators. Cam Talbot, an offseason acquisition from the Minnesota Wild took his place in net.

Game Recap

A handful of early shots brought the crowd at Bridgestone Arena to the edge of their seats, but Cam Talbot managed the early chances well. Halfway through the first period, Nashville led in shots 8-2.

The first break in five on five play came at 10:39 when Filip Forsberg was on the receiving end of a high stick. The Predators power play took the ice. The first unit spent over a minute trying to generate chances, but the remainder of the man advantage produced little zone time and no chances.

Ottawa received their chance on the power play when Mattias Ekholm was called for interference at 15:05. The league's seventh best power play went to work. The Predators were able to clear the zone early, but the Senators regrouped and the top unit peppered Saros. Nashville was able to survive the remaining time, and the teams returned to five a side. The first period ended with Ottawa leading the shot count 14-8, but no score.

The physicality picked up early in the second period. Former Predator Austin Watson headed to the visitor's penalty box for holding the stick of Forsberg at 5:03, and Nashville got another chance on the power play. Again, the top unit played a majority of the two minutes, but the best chance belonged to Jordan Gross who was robbed by Talbot putting a rebound back on net. Nashville wasn't able to capitalize on the man advantage for the second time.

Halfway through the middle period, tempers boiled over and Jeremy Lauzon and Austin Watson dropped the gloves and earned themselves five minutes for fighting. Lauzon was shortly joined by Filip Forsberg on an interference call, and the Senators took their second turn on the power play. Ottawa pressured, but the Preds were able to kill the penalty.

Play went back to 5 on 4 as Ottawa's Drake Batherson was called for a crosscheck. Nashville's top power play unit went to work at 13:49. Both units had zone time, but once again the Preds' power play unit failed to convert on their chance.

The first score of the game finally came at 16:57 compliments of Yakov Trenin. Mark Jankowski hunted down the puck and passed it to a cutting Trenin to get Nashville on the board.

With :28 seconds remaining in the period, Nashville got caught with too many men on the ice. Ottawa wasted no time, and Claude Giroux tied the game up with 8 seconds left. The teams headed into the second intermission tied 1-1.

The Predators spent the third period rolling four defensemen, as Jeremy Lauzon and Alexandre Carrier did not return to the ice for the third period.

Ottawa threatened early in the third with several high danger chances, but Saros handled the pressure. The Senators got the lead at 3:55 compliments of an awkward defensive play by Dante Fabbro in front of the net that resulted in an Ottawa goal.

Nashville had a chance to redeem themselves with yet another power play opportunity on a roughing call at 7:15. The advantage was short-lived, as a hard hit by Filip Forsberg resulted in a boarding call. The teams played four on four, and it was the Senators who cashed in on the extra ice space with a breakaway goal by Drake Batherson at 9:15. Ottawa took a 3-1 lead with half a period remaining in the game.

The Predators were able to answer back just over a minute later as leading goal scorer Nino Niederreiter added to his season tally. Roman Josi and Ryan Johansen earned the assists.

Nashville upped their offensive pressure, but again a penalty derailed the Predators as Matt Duchene was called for a four minute high sticking penalty with just 4:39 left in the game. Nashville had a nice shorthanded chance, but Cole Smith wasn't able to punch the puck past Talbot.

Nashville was able to kill the double minor, and went empty net with less than a minute in the game, but couldn't convert with the extra attacker. The Predators fell to the Senators 3-2.

Games Notes

1. The power play is an Achilles heel for the Predators right now . Nashville generated chances on the man advantage and were able to spend more time in the offensive zone on the man advantage than they have in other games, but the team has to find ways to convert zone time and chances into goals.

2. Jeremy Lauzon and Alexandre Carrier didn't return for the third period . The Predators are already missing defensemen Mark Borowiecki and Ryan McDonagh. To lose another defenseman - or two - would be a major challenge for the Preds, especially with the challenging stretch against strong offensive teams ahead in December.