Predators - 3, Canadiens - 4: Yaroslav Askarov Made 31 Saves In Debut But Preds Can't Get Win

The Nashville Predators wrapped up their five game road trip tonight against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. The Predators won the previous matchup between the two teams just nine days ago by a score of 6-3.

Since the teams last met in Nashville, the Canadiens beat the St. Louis Blues and lost games to the New York Rangers and Seattle Kraken. Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Kirby Dach chipped in to help the Habs to a 5-4 win over the Blues, and Joel Armia scored twice. Tonight Montreal was without forward Brendan Gallagher who is out due to a lower body injury and Jake Allen who is day-to-day with an upper body injury. With Allen out, Sam Montembeault got the start for the Canadiens.

The big news of this game was the NHL debut of 20 year old goaltender Yaroslav Askarov. The young net minder was recalled from Milwaukee as a "precautionary recall" yesterday, but just before warmups the Nashville Predators announced that the Russian would get the start in net.

Before puck drop, former Canadien and Predators P.K. Subban was recognized for his career on and off the ice.

Game Recap

Askarov, the youngest goaltender to start in net for the Nashville Predators, made his first save just seconds into the game. Within the first minutes, the Preds had to help the rookie keep the puck out of the goalie crease as Montreal peppered the net front. Nashville turned the puck over in the defensive zone, giving the Canadiens ample offensive opportunities against the new goalie.

Nashville got their first shot on goal five minutes into the game. Their best look early for the Preds came on a two on one chance, but Colton Sissons missed the wide open net. Nashville earned a power play on the play as Kirby Dach headed to the box at 8:06 for hooking. The Preds power play, which has gone 1/12 recently, wasn't able to capitalize in the two minutes.

The Predators got on the board at five on five as Roman Josi drew the defense across the slot and his shot bounced off Nino Niederreiter to make it 1-0 at 10:35.

Montreal answered back with several great chances on Askarov as Nashville again struggled to clear the zone. The frantic, physical pace led to dual penalties when Ryan Johansen was called for interference and Christian Dvorak for slashing at 12:48. Montreal took advantage of the extra ice with a two on one chance, and Jake Evans evened the score at 13:30.

Double penalties were called once again at 13:56. Ekholm headed to the box for interference and Justin Barron for embellishment. Four on four play expired, and as the team returned to five a side Askarov played a puck way out of the net. By the time he returned to position, Kirby Dach found the backdoor open net at 15:08.

The team exchanged chances as the period would down, and the players headed to the locker room with Montreal up 2-1.

The second period started with a quick goal by Filip Forsberg just :12 seconds in on a shot in front of the net. Alexandre Carrier send the puck over the glass at :21 giving Montreal their first power play in the game. Nashville's penalty kill handled the man advantage well, and the teams returned to full strength after the two minutes.

The Predators began generating more time in the offensive zone and the defense tightened up in front of Askarov. Their momentum was interrupted at 9:48 when Colton Sissons headed to the box for a questionable high stick call. Montreal's top power play unit scored on a cross ice pass to Cole Caufield who shot the puck past Askarov at 10:03.

The pressure heated up on the Preds' rookie goaltender. Askarov faced a point blank chance by Dadonov, but Askarov came up with a big save. The temperature of the game rose and finally boiled over at 15:13 as Tanner Jeannot and Arber Thekaj dropped the gloves and earned five minutes each for fighting.

Colton Sissons missed another point blank shot, and the teams exchanged nerve-racking chances in front of the goalies. In the final minute Jake Evans had another breakaway chance but hit the post.

As Nashville worked to regroup, Dadonov was called for tripping. The Habs got the quick clea,r and the period ended with Nashville on the power play but Montreal with the 3-2 lead.

The Preds opened the final period on the man advantage. Nashville's power play struggled again and just got two shots on goal before the advantage expired. A high stick to Jeremy Lauzon's face gave Nashville another attempt on the power play at 3:32. With less than a minute remaining in the power play, the Preds were called for two many men on the ice, and the game transitioned to four on four.

Four on four play expired after :43 seconds, and Montreal got their chance on the power play. Cole Caufield scored his second goal of the night to give the Canadiens a two goal lead.

The Preds tried to rally as the period wound down, but Montreal remained a step ahead of Nashville. Montembeault came up with big saves as Nashville pushed with a last gasp. Askarov skated to the bench with 2:45 left to give Nashville the extra attacker. With just 1:29 remaining, Juuso Parssinen scored on a shot from the point to make it a one goal game.

Colton Sissons missed on a net front pass, Forsberg's shot from the circle was saved, and Matt Duchene whiffed on pass to him in the high slot as time ticked away. The buzzer sounded, and Nashville lost the final game of their road trip and Yaroslav Askarov's debut game 4-3.

Game Notes

1. Yaroslav Askarov played like a rookie goaltender in his first NHL game . He plays a bold, exciting style of hockey and that cost him at times tonight, but the young Russian also showed that he has potential to be a part of this team in the future with more growth.

2. Nashville played a sloppy game . Perhaps the team was tired in their last game of a five game road trip and second game in a back to back, but there were too many mistakes and poor execution to expect a win. The Preds will need to clean their game up significantly before they face Buffalo at home Saturday.

3. The power play needs to get its power back . Nashville has not been able to convert on the man advantage in recent games, and that has been a difference maker in games like tonight.

Related Readings

Yaroslav Askarov Makes NHL Debut Tonight Against Montreal Canadiens

Predators Close Out Five Game Road Trip Against Canadiens

Predators - 1, Maple Leafs - 2: Nashville's Win Streak Ends Despite Play of Saros, Forsberg