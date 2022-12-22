Predators - 4, Blackhawks - 2: Josi Becomes Franchise Points Leader as Preds Earn Win

Despite two quick goals in the second period by the Blackhawks, the Nashville Predators defeat Chicago while Roman Josi's goal and assist help the captain break a franchise record.

The Nashville Predators hoped to continue their winning ways as they took on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. The Predators and the Blackhawks have had fierce competitions back and forth in the past, but tonight the odds appeared to lean in Nashville's favor. The Hawks entered the game 7-19-4, limping through a seven game losing streak. The Preds took the ice tonight with a bit of fragile confidence after breaking their six game losing streak earlier this week agains the Oilers.

Tonight Ryan McDonagh returned to the lineup after missing seven games due to injury. Juuse Saros got the start in net for Nashville, and Petr Mrazek was named the starting goaltender for the Blackhawks.

Game Recap

The Predators picked up the pace right where they left off Monday night playing with speed and attacking the net. In the first 8 minutes of the opening period, the Preds had 5 shots on goal including shots by Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene that dinged off of the post. Finally, Nino Niederreiter ripped a shot from the circle past the Mrazek at 9:23.

Tanner Jeannot headed to the penalty box after an accidental high stick that drew blood and a four minute sentence at 9:54. The Preds survived against Max Domi, Jonathan Toews, and the Chicago power play, and the teams returned to five a side.

Nino Niederreiter had another great chance as the period wound down, but Mrazek stopped that point blank shot. The teams headed to their locker rooms with Nashville leading 1-0.

The second period pace remained brisk. The Predators earned extended offensive zone time in the first five minutes of the period. Nashville gave up a man advantage at 7:35 as Roman Josi headed to the box for a holding call, but the Preds were able to kill the penalty.

The teams went back and forth with chances until a point shot by Connor Murphy bounced off Patrick Kane and into the net at 16:03. The Blackhawks capitalized on the momentum, and MacKenzie Entwistle scored just :37 later.

Nashville needed to answer back, and Mattias Ekholm found a streaking Matt Duchene who got the puck past Mrazek with just :05 remaining in the second period to tie the game.

The third period opened with a backhand goal by Roman Josi, which tied David Legwand's franchise points record. Patrick Kane had a two on one chance just a few minutes later, but Saros robbed Kane of a tying goal.

Nashville's power play got their first chance at 6:03 as Max Domi was called for interference. Tommy Novak made short work of the man advantage, scoring just :06 seconds later. Roman Josi had the primary assist and became the Nashville Predators franchise record holder for total points.

Cody Glass headed to the penalty box after a soft tripping call at 7:32, and the Blackhawks' power play went to work. Chicago pressured and tired out the penalty killers, but Nashville survived the two minutes.

At 12:20, Petr Mrazek came all the way out to the top of the circles to challenge Nino Niederreiter on a breakaway and was called for tripping after sliding into Niederreiter. Nashville's power play had their second chance of the game. The Preds had a handful of looks but couldn't convert on the man advantage.

With 1:18 remaining, Mrazek headed to the bench and Chicago brought on the extra attacker. Juuse Saros and the Predators managed the Blackhawks' final flurry, and the Predators walked away with their second win in a row.

Game Notes

1. Nashville generated offensive zone time but needs to score goals . The Predators drove the pace and had plenty of possession, but the team has to be able to convert chances into goals.

2. The Predators play better when they play with speed . Nashville has worked on playing with more speed and transitioning quickly through the neutral zone, and the faster pace suits the team well.