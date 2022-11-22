Predators - 4, Coyotes - 3 (SO): Cody Glass Scores Winning Shootout Goal, David Poile Earns 1500th Win

The Nashville Predators welcomed the Arizona Coyotes to Bridgestone Arena tonight for the first of four games this week. The Predators entered the game 3-0-1 in their last four home games. Nino Niederreiter scored in his last three games, Juuse Saros has played well in net, and young Juuso Pärssinen logged 5 points in his first four NHL games. With all that going well, what did the Preds have to fear from the 6-9-1 Coyotes tonight?

The Coyotes may be at the bottom of the Central Division, but this is a team with the ability to beat top level competitors like Florida, Washington, Buffalo, and the Islanders this month. Tonight Jakob Chychrun returned to the line up for Arizona joining Clayton Keller, Lawson Crouse, and Nick Ritchie who have been productive for the Yotes.

Adding to the drama of the night, Connor Ingram, Nashville fan favorite who was claimed off waivers by Arizona in October, made his first trip to Bridgestone in an opposing uniform. Ingram got the start in net for the Coyotes while Juuse Saros started for Nashville.

Game Recap

Arizona committed three penalties early in the game giving Nashville power play changes at 1:33 and 4:02, but the Preds power play couldn't capitalize. Arizona's Nick Schmaltz followed suit to the penalty box at 6:35, and this time Mikael Granlund cashed in with a rebound goal at 7:04.

The teams finally settled into a game of five on five hockey. Towards the end of the period Arizona caught up to Nashville in shot attempts after the early power play chances, but the score remained 1-0 at the end of the first period.

Nashville pressured early in the second period, but during that stretch both Ryan McDonagh and Tanner Jeannot headed down the tunnel after being hit in the face by a puck and stick respectively. Arizona's Lawson Crouse got the Coyotes on the board with a quick transition through the neutral zone to score at 8:49.

Nashville took their first penalty of the game at 12:11 giving Arizona's strong power play their first chance. The Predators gave up a few chance but survived the two minutes. The Coyotes continued to pressure and took the lead on a Nick Bjugstad goal at 15:56.

With just 2:39 left in the second period, Ryan Johansen and Patrik Nemeth headed to the box for offsetting penalties, and the teams played four on four. Both teams threatened with the extra ice space, but the penalty and the period expired with the Coyotes leading 2-1.

The third period started like the first period did - with the Coyotes headed to the penalty box for a careless tripping penalty. Roman Josi was able to thread the needle with a shot from the blue line to tie the game at 1:03. Just :28 seconds later Colton Sissons dished a perfect pass to Matt Duchene who tapped it past Ingram to give Nashville the lead again at 1:31.

Nashville kept the energy and pressure on after the quick scores. Mikael Granlund earned the Preds another power play chance at 7:00. Nashville wasn't able to convert on this man advantage opportunity. At 11;37 Juuso Valimaki caught Tanner Jeannot with his stick giving Nashville power play number six. Instead Nick Bjugstad scores a shorthanded goal to tie the game once more.

With less than three minutes remaining, Zach Sanford was called for a cross check, and Arizona's power play went to work. With just under a minute left, Sanford exited the box after a successful kill. The third period ended 3-3 and the teams headed to three on three overtime.

Arizona committed a holding penalty in overtime, giving Nashville a chance four on three. The Preds threatened for the two minutes but again couldn't capitalize on an important power play chance. The game headed to a shootout.

The shootout went to seven rounds when Cody Glass slipped a puck past Ingram and Saros stopped Gostisbehere to give Nashville two big Central Division points. With the win tonight, General Manager David Poile reached 1500 career wins as a GM - an NHL record.

Game Notes

1. Nashville has to fight that second period slump . The Predators have had too many games this season where they sit back in the second and don't attack the game.

2. Nashville needs to execute on the power play with consistency . The team struggles to get in the zone and set up. Giving up the opportunities and a shorthanded goal made this game much harder than it should have been.