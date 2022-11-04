Predators - 4, Flames - 1: Nashville Bounces Back in Solid Win Over Calgary

The Nashville Predators headed to Calgary for their second stop on a five game west coast road trip. The first stop in Edmonton did not go well for the Preds in a 7-4 loss that brought their early season record to 3-6-1.

Tonight saw more shifts in the lineup for the Preds. Mark Jankowski was recalled from the Milwaukee Admirals and slotted on on the fourth line for the Predators. Kevin Lankinen got the nod in net against the Flames.

Vezina Finalist Jacob Markstrom got the start for the Flames in net.

Game Recap

Nashville started with two quick shots on net, but the real action began when the Preds went on the power play at 2:44. The first and second unit each established offensive possession, but neither could score on the man advantage.

The teams swapped possession through the middle stretch of the period with Nashville leading in shot attempts. The Predators earned another power play chance at 12:35, but the second attempt struggled to get the puck through the neutral zone, and the two minutes expired with no offensive pressure on Markstrom.

It looked like the intermission would end without a score, but the fourth line connected on Mark Jankowski's first goal as a Predator at 19:31 giving the Predators a 1-0 lead after one.

The second period began as the first ended - with a Preds' goal at :59 compliments of Filip Forsberg. A minute later the Preds went back on the power play, and this time Roman Josi made Calgary pay with a shot from the blue line.

Colton Sissons was whistled for interference at 4:35 giving the Flames their first chance on the man advantage. The Predators played aggressively on the kill, limited the Flames' shots, and survived the two minute penalty.

The tempo of the game remained lively, and the teams exchanged brief spurts of offense at each end of the ice before quickly shifting the the other end. The shot count remained nearly even through the middle of the period. With 3:47 remaining in the period, Jeremy Lauzon was called for holding, and the Flames went back on the power play. Kevin Lankinen made two big saves early in the penalty, and the team did the rest of the work to kill the two minutes.

The momentum from the man advantage carried the Flames through the end of the period, but Nashville was able to hold on to their 3-0 lead until the end of the second period.

The Flames finally got on the board early in the third period as Blake Coleman got a quick net front shot past Lankinen at 1:43. The momentum from the goal and the pressure of being down in the final period ramped up the Flames' intensity.

An ill-timed penalty sent the Flames back on the power play at 8:44. Nashville again played aggressively on the penalty kill and the two minutes passed without any more harm done. Nashville received a turn on the man advantage immediately after. It took the Preds a lot of the two minutes to establish possession in the offensive zone, but they weren't able to capitalize.

The final minutes saw Calgary pressure Lankinen, but the Predators were able to block shots, clear the puck, and finally Matt Duchene cashed in the insurance empty net. The Predators earned a necessary 4-1 win.

Game Notes

1. The big players came up big tonight . Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each had two point games, and Roman Josi scored a power play goal.

2. Nashville transitioned faster, passed cleaner, and executed better than they have all season . This was a complete sixty minute game, something the Predators haven't had enough this season.