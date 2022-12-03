Predators - 4, Islanders - 1: Lankinen Makes 49 Saves, Duchene Scores 300th Career Goal

After an overtime win over the New Jersey Devils, the Nashville Predators traveled the short distance to take on the 15-9 New York Islanders. Kevin Lankinen got the start in net for Nashville while Michael McCarron slotted in on the fourth line in place of Cody Glass who is listed as day-to-day with an upper body injury. Matt Duchene and Filip Forsberg also swapped line mates.

The Islanders started Ilya Sorokin in net tonight. Josh Bailey, who has been day-to-day with an upper body injury, returned to the ice while Cole Bardreau started after being recalled from Bridgeport.

Game Recap

The first period opened with back and forth play. Each team put three shots on goal in the first half of the period, and at one point an Isles' shot rested on the goal line before Kevin Lankinen's skate dragged it out of the net. Toronto reviewed the play and confirmed no goal, but in the aftermath Jeremy Lauzon headed to the penalty box for delay of game on an errant clear.

The Islanders power play pressured Lankinen but Nashville was able to manage the two minutes and the team returned to full strength. Nashville got their chance on the power play after Cole Bardreau was called for slash on Matt Duchene. Nashville's anemic-of-late power play took the ice, and Filip Forsberg got Nashville on the board with a one timer from the circle at 14:18.

Special teams continued to be the story of the late opening period as Tanner Jeannot was called for roughing at 15:02. Puck pursuit by Cole Smith and Mark Jankowski took time off the kill, and Nashville survived the two minutes.

The Islanders picked up the pace at the start of the second period, increasing their offensive pressure and zone time. Michael McCarron took exception to a hard hit on teammate Alexandre Carrier, and McCarron and Matt Martin headed to their respective boxes for fighting.

The fight energized the Preds, but the momentum Nashville generated was interrupted by a high stick penalty committed by Jeremy Lauzon at 7:05. A minute into the penalty, play shifted to four on four as Anders Lee tripped Carrier. Four on four lasted just five seconds before the Isles box welcomed Sebastian Aho after a hold. Tt took Roman Josi just 8 seconds to make it a 2-0 lead on the 4-on-3 chance.

Four on four play expired and Nashville had just over a minute on a power play remaining. The Preds weren't able to do anything on the power play, and Lankinen had to be alert in net on then York's quick chances once Aho exited the box.

Matt Barzal made an incredible play with a blueline takeaway from Dante Fabbro. Lankinen once again came up big, saving the breakaway chance. The period ended with an extended push by the Islanders, but the Predators headed to the second intermission with a 2-0 lead.

The Islanders came out in the final period pressuring again offensively, but Lankinen tracked the puck well and the defense in front of the net provided support on an early flurry of action. In the first seven minutes of the third, the Islanders outshot the Predators 9-1.

Defenseman Ryan McDonagh took a shot to the face in a net front flurry halfway through the period. It was immediately evident McDonagh was injured, and he was helped off the ice and headed down the tunnel.

The Islanders got another chance on the power play at 8:14 when Michael McCarron headed to the penalty box for a hooking violation. Matt Barzal finally got a shot past Lankinen at 11:06 to close the gap to one goal.

The goal energized UBS Arena and the Islanders responded immediately with more offensive chances. The Predators survived the initial pushes, but the pressure increased as time wound down.

Sorokin left the net with 1:25 remaining to give the Islanders an extra attacker, but Matt Duchene muscled for puck possession and scored an empty net goal at 18:47 to give Nashville the 3-1 lead. The empty netter was Duchene's 300th career goal.

New York won possession and went empty net once more, but Mikael Granlund made the Islanders pay with :37 remaining. Nashville came away with a big 4-1 win over another top team.

Game Notes

1. Kevin Lankinen played one of his best games as a Predator tonight . Although his record may not reflect his previous performances, Lankinen has proven to be a wise offseason pick up and a clutch back up for Juuse Saros.

2. The big guys made big plays . Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg, and Matt Duchene each scored a goal and recorded an assist, and the late goal was Duchene's 300th career goal. The Preds need the top players playing their best to compete with the best teams in this league.