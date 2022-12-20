Predators - 4, Oilers - 3 (OT): Carrier Returns a Hero, Preds Finally Best Draisaitl and McDavid

For the second time in less than a week, the Nashville Predators faced the Edmonton Oilers. The last outing was a struggle for Nashville as they gave up six goals. Nashville's two penalties cost them two goals, and the Preds weren't able to convert on any of their five power play chances. Since that game on December 13, the Predators have gone on to lose in overtime to Winnipeg and drop a 3-1 game against the Colorado Avalanche.

It hasn't been an easy week for the Oilers, either. Edmonton lost their games against the St. Louis Blues and the Anaheim Ducks since beating Nashville. Edmonton gave up a 3-1 lead in regulation, and the Blues defeated the Oilers in a shootout. The Anaheim Ducks stunned the Oilers by capitalizing on the few mistakes the team made, and Leon Draisaitl and the team left the ice visibly frustrated after that loss.

Draisaitl has made some great memories against the Predators, including the game last week in which he racked up two goals and five points. Connor McDavid - dangerous anytime he hits the ice - earned four points, and Zach Hyman scored his first hat trick against the Preds last week.

The Predators welcomed Alexandre Carrier back after missing several games with an upper body injury. Nashville also welcomed Tommy Novak to the ice tonight. Novak was recalled from Milwaukee for tonight's game. Novak has had an exceptional start to his season with the Admirals, and head coach John Hynes gave Novak a big opportunity in his first game with the Preds slotting him in with Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund.

Juuse Saros and Jack Campbell got the start for their teams in net tonight. Both team were looking to get back on track tonight.

Game Recap

Nashville got on the scoreboard first as Mattias Ekholm tapped in a rebound at 4:35. Tommy Novak earned his first point this season as a Predators with the assist.

Cole Smith headed to the box at 6:34 for a holding penalty, and the bet power play unit in the league took the ice. The Preds won the initial face off, and cleared the puck. Nashville got a shorthanded chance in the first minute of the power play, but Tanner Jeannot hit the pipes. Saros guarded the net well, and Nashville survived the two minutes. Right after the power play expired, Jesse Puljujarvi got the puck past Saros to tie the game at 8:42.

Both teams generated offensive chances in the second half of the opening period, but neither could get the puck past the net minders. The period ended tied at 1-1 with Nashville edging out Edmonton 14-10 in shots on goal.

The second period began with an offensive push by the Predators. The pressure finally paid off at 2:57 as Jordan Gross ripped a shot from the point that ricocheted off traffic and past Campbell.

Nashville followed the goal up by sending Filip Forsberg to the penalty box at 3:30 for goaltender interference after he fell over Campbell. The potent Oilers power play scored at 4:22 after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins found the puck in a net front scrum.

The Oilers returned the special team opportunity to a struggling Nashville power play at 4:59 for a high sticking call. Nashville got two shots on goal during the two minutes, but again the Preds couldn't convert on the man advantage.

Nashville's power play got another chance at 10:25 as Klim Kostin headed to the penalty box for a slashing call. Matt Duchene finally broke the recent curse of the power play at 12:02 with a shot over Campbells's shoulder. Cody Glass and Mikael Granlund earned the assists.

The tempo and temperature of the game picked up as the second period wound down. The period ended with Nashville up 3-2, and the team's headed into the second intermission with the shots slightly in the Predators' favor 23-22.

The third period opened with a Ryan Johansen penalty for a high stick at 1:19, and the Oilers power play went to work. It took just :34 seconds for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to net his second power play goal of the night and tie the game up.

Nashville kept their composure after the power play goal and continued to pressure Campbell. Play went back and forth through the remainder of the period. Regulation ended with Nashville up 34-30 in shots on goal, but the game tied, and the teams prepared for overtime.

The teams exchanged early shots, but both goaltenders handled the puck. Alexandre Carrier made his return memorable with the overtime goal at 2:12, and the Nashville Predators defeated their nemesis at Bridgestone Arena.

Game Notes

1. The power play has been resuscitated . The Preds have generated chances in the last 20 tries, but the team couldn't seem to get the puck in the net. The relief was nearly palpable when Matt Duchene scored in the second period.

2. Tommy Novak came ready to play some more NHL minutes . Novak has elevated his game in Milwaukee, and he brought that confidence with him to Nashville. Novak assisted on the first goal of the game and stay in the thick of the action for all sixty minutes.