Predators - 6, Ducks - 1: Filip Forsberg Marks Milestone with a Goal as Preds Dominate Ducks

Filip Forsberg earned three points in his 600th career game as six different Predators scored on John Gibson in a late afternoon win over the Anaheim Ducks.

The Nashville Predators headed to California to take on the Anaheim Ducks in a late afternoon game today at the Honda Center. The Preds entered the game off a disappointing loss to the Dallas Stars, while the 10-22-4 Ducks earned a shootout win on Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Matt Duchene returned to the line up for the Predators after missing the Dallas game for the birth of his third child. Head coach John Hynes did a little shuffling to the forward lines in hopes that a few adjustments would spur more offense for Nashville.

Despite the Ducks record, this is a team that can generate chances and would require quality chances to get the puck past a sturdy John Gibson in net.

Game Recap

The teams exchanged offensive chances in the game's opening minutes, but it was Nashville who got on the board first with a goal by Colton Sissons from the circle at 8:06. The Preds had a good look shortly after the goal when Nino Niederreiter and Roman Josi had a two on one chance, but Gibson was dialed in on the puck and made the save.

Anaheim had their best chance with 6:30 remaining in the first, but the puck bounced off the cross bar and out. Nashville dominated possession as time wound down in the period, and the teams headed into the locker room with the Preds up 1-0.

A turnover in the defensive zone gave Anaheim their first goal as Sam Carrick tipped the ensuing shot past Saros to tie the game early in the second period. Nashville followed that mistake up with extended offensive zone pressure in front of Gibson, but the Preds couldn't capitalize on the chances they generated.

John Hynes adjusted the forward lines in the second period, and the move immediately paid off as Jeannot, Duchene, and Trenin worked together to get Yakov Trenin his fourth goal of the season at 9:04.

At 13:20 Colton Sissons, Juuso Parssinen, and Filip Forsberg combined for a greasy goal when Forsberg tapped a loose puck past Gibson to make the score 3-1.

Ryan McDonagh was called for a holding penalty at 15:02, giving the Ducks the first power play chance of the game. Nashville's penalty kill played aggressively, and the two minutes expired with no damage done. After the penalty, Nashville went back on the offensive attack. The Predators finished up a strong period and headed into the second intermission with the 3-1 lead.

The Ducks came out with a push in the third period, but Saros and the post made two important saves to keep Anaheim from getting back in the game early. The first half of the final period was nearly continuous action with very few whistles to interrupt play.

The Preds expanded their lead at 10:44 as Cole Smith found Tommy Novak open in the slot and Novak buried the shot past Gibson. Saros came up big just minutes later with a point black save on a breakaway.

Cody Glass drew a hooking penalty at 15:07, and the Preds power play got their first chance late in the game. Nashville's anemic power play stepped up, and Roman Josi weaved a point shot through net front traffic to give the Preds a 5-1 lead.

Nino Niederreiter put a final nail in the coffin with a shot that bounced off a Duck player and past Gibson with less than a minute to go. The Predators leave Honda Center with a 6-1 win.

Game Notes

1. Filip Forsberg is warming up . Forsberg earned 3 points in his 600th NHL game today. Forsberg has struggled offensively this season after a career season in 2021-2022, but against the Ducks he scored his second goal in as many games. If Forsberg can get hot, the offensive boost he could give the Predators would be a difference maker in games.

2. Nashville played a multifaceted game . The Preds have often seemed like a one dimensional team that relied heavily on their forechecking, physical game, but recently Hynes has had the players working on the rush game. Today the Preds were able to capitalize on both physicality and speed.

3. The Ducks may not be a great team, but Nashville needed this win . The two points are great, but at this point in a difficult stretch of the season the confidence is nearly as valuable for a team that has struggled lately. The Preds generated offensive chances, played with speed, and scored on the power play - all improvements Nashville has needed to make. Tomorrow the Predators take on the top team in the Pacific when they face the Vegas Golden Knights, and they will need to play even better to earn two points in that contest.

