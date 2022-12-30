Predators Can't Overlook Zegras, Terry, and the Ducks Today

The Nashville Predators take on the Anaheim Ducks in their first game in a back to back, but this isn't a match up the Preds can take for granted.

The Nashville Predators face off today against the Anaheim Ducks, a team that has the second fewest points in the Western Conference. Although the Ducks are currently 10-22-4, Anaheim has found a way to get wins over some of the top teams in the league in December. The Ducks earned two points against the Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers, and last night defeated the Pacific Division leading Vegas Golden Knights in a shootout. The Ducks aren't a team the Predators can afford to overlook.

The Predators learned that in their first matchup against the Ducks on November 29. Despite throwing 41 shots on goal, it took Nashville into overtime to dispose of Anaheim in a 2-1 win. Goaltending by both John Gibson and Juuse Saros kept the game close. Roman Josi's overtime goal earned the Predators the win, but the Ducks made it a battle throughout.

Anaheim has plenty of offensive weapons to challenge either Saros or Lankinen this afternoon. Troy Terry leads the Ducks in goals and points, while Adam Henrique and Trevor Zegras are contributing offensively as well. It is either feast of famine with Anaheim's offense. They have been shut out three times in December but also scored four or more goals in four games this month as well.

Keys to the Game

What does Nashville need to do to get a win this afternoon?

1. Get pucks on net . Despite offensive franchise and personal record setting seasons in 2021-2022 for Matt Duchene, Roman Josi, and Filip Forsberg, the Predators have struggled to find the back of the net up and down the lineup this season. The top players are generating chances but aren't able to finish them, and secondary scoring has been sporadic. The Preds need to get pucks on net and score a few "greasy" goals. Anaheim ranks last in the league with a 4.06 goals against average, so today could be a good chance for the Predators to generate - and finish - offensively.

2. Capitalize on Anaheim's mistakes . Special teams could be a deciding factor in today's outcome. The Ducks are the second most penalized team in the league this season, and the team ranks 30th when they have a teammate in the box. Nashville's struggling power play has gained momentum in their last four games going 3/10, so scoring on the man advantage could swing this game Nashville's way.

3. Limit turnovers . Nashville will need to clean up the turnovers that have cost them in their last two game against Colorado and Dallas, especially in the defensive zone. Quick and clean zone exits and play through the neutral zone will help Nashville get their rush game going. Execution is an area head coach John Hynes addressed after the loss to Dallas, so today's game will be a chance for the Preds to clean up sloppy play.

Today's game against the Ducks is the first in a back to back for Nashville, but it isn't one the Preds can afford to look past. Puck drop between the Preds and Ducks at the Honda Center is schedule for 4:00 pm CST. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, and 102.5 The Game will have the radio call.