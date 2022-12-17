Predators Face Avalanche as Frustration in Smashville Simmers

The Nashville Predators have hit a rough patch in their season, and tonight they will try to overcome a recent skid as they face off against Central Division rival Colorado Avalanche. It's been a tale of two very different stretches since the Predators last played the Avs on November 10. After losing that game, the Predators went on a 7-1-1 streak, beating teams like New Jersey, Minnesota, and the Islanders. The last five games have been a completely different story. Since December 8, the Preds have gone 0-3-2. The latest struggles have many fans in Nashville wondering when - or if - this team will turn things around.

Offensive production has become a serious problem for the Predators. The Preds have only scored 8 goals in their last five games. Matt Duchene and Filip Forsberg, who raced each other for a franchise single season goal record last season, are struggling to find the back of the net. with Forsberg has only scored two goals and Matt Duchene one so far in December. Roman Josi, who set offensive points records last season, also only logged one goal in the seven December games the Preds have played as well.

Lack of offense at five on five is troubling, but the Predators' scoring drought on the power play appears to be crippling the team. The Preds have gone 0/19 on the man advantage, last scoring on the power play on December 2 against the Islanders. Meanwhile the penalty kill has wavered as well, allowing 8 power play goals against in December.

Then there are the injuries on defense. Nashville lost Ryan McDonagh in the game versus the Islanders with an upper body injury and both Alexandre Carrier (week to week) and Jeremy Lauzon (day to day) left the game against the Ottawa Senators December 10. Jordan Gross stepped in for McDonagh, and has played alongside Josi. Nashville recalled Roland McKeown and Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee to serve as a third blue line pair.

One thing that has been going well for Nashville has been goaltending. Juuse Saros made 39 saves in Thursday's overtime loss to the Jets. The only downside to the solid goaltending from both Saros and backup Kevin Lankinen is that Nashville so desperately needs it to stay in games. Right now, goaltending is covering a lot of sins for the Preds.

With all of these issues, the frustration among the fanbase in Smashville is growing. A game against a Central Division rival and the team that embarrassed the Preds in the first round of the playoffs makes the stakes in tonight's game even higher.

The Avalanche have had tough challenges of their own this season. The Avs' injury list reads nearly as long as Santa's naughty list. Captain Gabriel Landeskog is rehabbing after knee surgery, defensemen Josh Manson, Bowen Byram, and Curtis MacDermid are each sidelined with lower body injuries, and Nathan MacKinnon left the game against Philadelphia on December 5 with an upper body injury.

The Avs' roster depth has helped carry the team to a 15-11-2 record despite their adversity. The recent return of Valeri Nichushkin, Evan Rodrigues, and Artturi Lehkonen gives Colorado more offensive punch. Mikko Rantanen reached the 20 goal mark in Thursday's loss against the Sabres, and Alexandar Georgiev has been strong for the Avalanche in net earning a .918 save percentage and an 11-6-2 record in his 19 games.

This is a critical game for the Nashville Predators who need a course correction from their underperforming roster and special teams. Playing the Colorado Avalanche is not an ideal match up for that, not only because of the way the team is performing despite their own adversity, but also because the Avs bring up plenty of emotional baggage for the Predators.

Frustration is running high in Nashville. The outcome of tomorrow night's game could add fuel to that fire.

The Predators face off against the Avalanche tomorrow night at Ball Arena. Puck drop will be at 9:00 pm CST. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South and 102.5 The Game will have the radio call.