Predators Face Canucks: Forsberg and Josi Must Help Nashville Win Two in a Row

The Nashville Predators are coming off their best performance so far over the Calgary Flames, a confidence boosting sixty minutes in an otherwise disappointing start to the 4-6-1 season. Tonight the Predators take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. If the Preds want to convince their fans - and perhaps themselves - that the team is back on track, they will need another complete game, up and down the lineup.

Vancouver is also riding high after soundly defeating Anaheim Thursday night in an 8-3 win. Andrei Kuzmenko scored his first NHL hat trick, Elias Pettersson recorded a five point game, and Bo Horvat scored two goals against the Ducks. Despite starting the season 0-5-2, the Canucks have bounced back and won three of their last four.

What will Nashville need to do to put together another win?

Regardless of how head coach John Hynes tinkers with the lineup, tonight's success rests on the "big guns" - Filip Forsberg, Matt Duchene, and Roman Josi. Forsberg has 8 points in the last four games, Duchene collected 7 points and Josi 6 points in the same time frame. While Nashville ended up 2-2 in those last four outings, the bottom line is that without the veterans generating offense, the Predators will struggle against any upcoming opponent.

The Canucks generate plenty of offense of their own so the Preds' defense will need to help presumed starting netminder Juuse Saros around the goal. In the last four games, the Canucks have netted 20 goals, nine of which came on the man advantage, so a strong defensive performance will be a must this evening.

Special teams could be a main storyline in tonight's match up as the Canucks have the fourth best power play in the league but are ranked dead last on the penalty kill. Nashville is ranked sixth on the penalty kill, but should perhaps just stay out of the penalty box tonight instead of giving the Canucks' power play a chance to get going. Nashville's power play is in desperate need of some success. If Matt Duchene could create his penalty drawing magic, this game could be a good opportunity to build some positive momentum on the man advantage.

Nashville needs the win tonight for the two points but also for confidence and momentum as they continue on their west coast road trip next week when they will face the Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche. Tonight is a game they cannot afford to give away.

The Predators face off against the Canucks at 9:00 pm CST at Rogers Arena. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South and streaming on ESPN+. 102.5 The Game will have the radio call locally.