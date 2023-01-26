Predators Face Devils in Last Game Before All Star Break

Hockey fans in Smashville are holding their breath. After a team meeting over the weekend that involved very frank discussions about the state of the team, the Predators have come out and won two games against the L.A. Kings and Winnipeg Jets with better effort and execution. Tonight they will need to tap into both of those keys against a tough 31-12-4 New Jersey Devils to convince a skeptical fan base that the Preds are a playoff caliber team.

The Devils may be one of the most exciting surprises of the season, but a look at their roster proves that the team's success is no coincidence. The fifth youngest team in the league boasts plenty of exciting young players who are coming into their own this season. Jack Hughes is the team's leading scorer with 30 goals and 60 points in 47 games while Dawson Mercer and only slightly older Nico Hirschier and Jesper Bratt are chipping in offensively as well. That isn't to say the veterans aren't contributing to the team's success. "Elder statesman", 32 year old Dougie Hamilton won the Devils' last two games with overtime goals against Vegas and Pittsburgh.

It would be an impressive turnaround for the Nashville Predators to win tonight against a very good Devils team heading into the All Star break. The theme of the Predators season so far has been "inconsistency". Individual players and the team as a whole haven't been able to string together enough good - or bad - performances for fans to view this team as anything other than Forrest Gump's box of chocolates.

A Saturday morning closed door team meeting addressed some of what has been off with the Preds if results are any indication. The wins over the Kings and Jets were about more than goals. Individual players and the team as a whole showed a different level of effort and mental toughness. They will need both as they face the Devils tonight.

When these two teams last played on December 1, the veteran players helped the Predators came away with an overtime win. Ryan Johansen scored twice, including the game winner in OT, Mikael Granlund tied the game with just :10 remaining in regulation, Matt Duchene battled in the offensive zone for the puck to set up Johansen in overtime, and Forsberg and Josi each had assists as well. That core stepped up against the L.A. Kings on Saturday and will need to play with that effort and intensity level again tonight.

That isn't to say secondary scoring won't be important. New Jersey reaps offensive benefits up and down their line up, and Nashville's bottom six will need to find the back of the net as well. Tanner Jeannot got back on the scoresheet Tuesday night against the Jets, so perhaps the floodgates will open up for him after a long, haunting stretch without a goal. Juuso Pärssinen and Tommy Novak have been a little quiet lately but have proven they can be an offensive spark for Nashville.

The Predators face off against the Devils tonight at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm CST. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South and 102.5 The Game will have the radio call.