Predators Have Chance to Build Momentum Against Blackhawks

It has been a challenging stretch for the Nashville Predators as they struggled to put together games with offensive production, power play success, and solid support for Juuse Saros. The Preds were 0-4-2 in their last six games going into Monday night's rematch against the Oilers who beat Nashville 6-3 less than a week before. This time around, the Predators were able to contain Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, and Zach Hyman, generate offense, score a power play goal, and get a big win.

Tonight they have a chance to build on that win as Nashville faces off against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks are on their own challenging stretch having lost seven games in a row. Chicago's record of 7-19-4 is the worst in the league. In December, Chicago has been outscored 33-12.

Goaltending hasn't been giving the team much help. Petr Mrazek has earned a .872 save percentage and 4.24 goals against average in his 11 starts. Alex Stalock is returning after a long recovery from a concussion he sustained November 1, but head coach Luke Richardson indicated that Stalock would back up Mrazek tonight against the Preds.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks in points with 22, while Max Domi and Jonathan Toews are tied for the goal lead at 10. Taylor Raddysh and Andreas Athanasiou have each contributed offensively, but overall the team ranks last in the league for goals per game.

The Predators need to spend sixty minutes tonight pushing play like they did Monday against the Oilers and getting solid scoring chances up and down the lineup. Predators fans may also see the return of Ryan McDonagh to the ice. The 33 year old veteran missed seven games after taking a puck to the face in the December 2 game against the Islanders. The defensive roster may finally return to where it started earlier this month before McDonagh, Alexandre Carrier, and Jeremy Lauzon each missed time with injury.

There is a good possibility head coach John Hynes gives backup Kevin Lankinen the start in net against the team that didn't feel he was good enough to bring back after last season. Chicago's loss has been Nashville's gain. Lankinen's .925 save percentage and 2.64 goals against average and his overall play in net have been impressive for the Predators. If you like a little drama with your hockey, look for Lankinen tonight.

The Predators are facing an opponent with plenty of struggles, but this is not a game to take for granted. Anything can happen in hockey. This game could be a great chance for Nashville to build on what they did well against Edmonton and grow in confidence before facing Colorado on Friday, or it could be one of the biggest setbacks of the season.

Nashville takes on Chicago tonight at 7:30 pm CST at the United Center. Bally Sports South will have the broadcast and 102.5 The Game will have the radio call locally.