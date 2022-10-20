Skip to main content

Predators Magic Number for Tonight's Game

The magic number in tonight's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets isn't #74 or #95.  It is 60.
The Nashville Predators have a chance to get back in the win column tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and to do that, their magic number will be sixty. 

Puck drop in Columbus is scheduled for 6:00 pm CST. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South and streamed on ESPN+. 

NOTE: The Predators have announced that Kevin Lankinen and not Juuse Saros will start in net tonight for Nashville. 

