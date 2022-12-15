Predators Must Finish Against Jets to Get Back On Track

The month of December started with a bang for the Nashville Predators as they earned wins over the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders, but mid way through the month the Preds are struggling to get wins in recent games. Monday night the Preds lost in overtime to the St. Louis Blues, and Tuesday the Edmonton Oilers defeated Nashville 6-3.

Recent games reveal the weaknesses of this Predators roster. The team's power play has gone 0/9 in their last two games and 2/19 in the month of December. Nashville's defensive group has taken a hit this month, losing Ryan McDonagh, Jeremy Lauzon, and Alexandre Carrier. Last season's leading goal scorers - Matt Duchene, Filip Forsberg, and Roman Josi - are not producing offensively. The trio has combined for only 5 points in the last four games and no goals. While they are getting shots, they are struggling to find the back of the net.

Offensive production has not been a challenge for the 18-9-1 Winnipeg Jets. While the Jets are currently 4-3 in December, they have scored 5 goals in four of those games. Mark Scheifele has been a big reason why, scoring 5 goals in his last 5 games and 18 on the season. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Kyle Connor, and Michael Eyssimont have combined for 26 goals as well.

The special teams matchup isn't going to provide Nashville with any easy opportunities. The Jets penalty kill is fifth in the league which will make it more challenging to get Nashville's struggling power play back on track. The Preds would do well to stay out of the box as Winnipeg has the edge on the man advantage with a 23.3% success rate.

Goaltending could decide the outcome of this game. Connor Hellebuyck is having another strong season earning a .926 save percentage and 2.45 goals against average. John Hynes will likely start Juuse Saros in net. Saros' slow start to the season seems to be behind him, but the Jets will test Nashville's goaltender. While Winnipeg may not take a high volume of shots, they make the most of their offensive looks.

The Predators take on the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 pm CST. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, streamed on ESPN+, and 102.5 The Game will have the radio call.