Predators Play Opening Night of Back to Back Against Calgary Flames

The Nashville Predators welcome Nazem Kadri and the Calgary Flames to Bridgestone Arena tonight as they look to bounce back from their two game losing streak.

After a rough finish on Saturday night in Smashville, the Nashville Predators take the ice tonight to face the 21-14-9 Calgary Flames. The Flames arrive in Tennessee after winning their last two games against Central Division teams St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars on the road.

The Flames climbed up the Pacific Division rankings at the end of December, collecting eleven of fourteen possible points to finish out 2022. Offseason acquisition Nazem Kadri, has added offensive punch after the loss of Johnny Geaudreau, while Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm, and Dillion Dube lead the team in goals and are playing some of their best hockey of the season right now. The Flames are also getting help with secondary scoring, something Nashville is still looking for consistently.

Jacob Markstrom, who was a Vezina finalist last year along with Juuse Saros, has struggled in games this season. Most recently, he was pulled against the Chicago Blackhawks after allowing three goals on eleven shots on January 8. He earned a .852 save percentage two days later against St. Louis in an overtime loss. Dan Vladar got the last two starts in net for the Flames, but Markstrom will return to the lineup tonight against the Predators.

Calgary has struggled on the power play, ranking 23rd in the league with a 20% success rate, but their power play has been solid and currently ranks in the top ten in the NHL.

Nashville will start Juuse Saros in net tonight. Defenseman Alexandre Carrier will be a game time decision after missing Saturday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres with an upper body injury.

Keys to the Game

Play strong on the puck.

Nashville will need to be more aggressive and responsible when it comes to getting and maintaining puck possession tonight. Calgary versus Nashville was a heated battle at the end of last season, and tonight will likely continue at a high temperature tonight.

The Predators have to get and maintain possession of the puck especially in the board battles tonight, something they struggled to do in key moments against the Sabres on Saturday night.

Depth scoring.

The Preds need to generate offense, and the scoring has to come from more than a few players. Filip Forsberg has been hot lately, but Nashville's bottom six need to be an offensive threat against a Flames roster that chips in for wins. Tonight would be a great night to celebrate a Tanner Jeannot or Cole Smith goal.

Watch this young guy.

Juuso Pärssinen has collected 17 points in his first 28 NHL games and is currently on a six game point streak, and with a point tonight he will tie Filip Forsberg's rookie record at seven games. Pärssinen has been dishing the puck out beautifully to his line mates, and his performance tonight will be on etc keep an eye on.

How to Watch

The Predators take on the Flames tonight at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm CST, and Bally Sports South will carry the broadcast while 102.5 The Game will have the radio call.