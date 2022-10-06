Skip to main content
Predators, Sharks Open Season Tomorrow: Podcast Preview

Predators, Sharks Open Season Tomorrow: Podcast Preview

Nashville and San Jose are making last minute adjustments for the first puck drop of the season, and you can prepare for the game with this Prague themed podcast.
The Nashville Predators are less than 24 hours away from the start of the 2022-2023 season as they prepare to take on the San Jose Sharks in Prague at the Global Series. The puck drops at 1:00 pm CT tomorrow and the teams play again Saturday afternoon at 1:00 pm CT in this back to back start of 2022-2023.

To get you up to speed on the opening game of the Global series, JD Young, host of the Locked On Sharks podcast, and Nick Morgan and I, co-hosts of the Locked On Predators podcast, joined forces to create a fun and unique preview. JD gives Predators fans an update on how former Preds Luke Kunin and Matt Benning are fitting in with San Jose, what new systems head coach David Quinn has been working on with the team, and how the condensed preseason due to the Global Series has affected their team's preparation. 

We also play an entertaining and informative game of "Takes From a Hat" where Nick and JD answer Prague themed questions about their respective teams. We use history, geography, and Czech legend to learn more about the Predators and the Sharks as their seasons get ready to kick off in one of the most amazing cities in the world.  

You can check out this Global Series preview episode on YouTube.

