Predators vs. Flyers Preview: Gut Check Game

It has not been the easiest stretch of early season hockey for the Predators as they've dropped four games in eight days. Tonight they welcome the Philadelphia Flyers to Bridgestone Arena with the hope of breaking not only the losing streak but the frustrating third period floundering that cost the Preds games against the Kings and the Blue Jackets.

Tonight's event will focus on off ice milestones as well. Nashville will celebrate general manager David Poile at tonight's game for his 3000th game as an NHL general manager. The Preds are also chasing their 900th franchise win tonight, and to earn that victory on a Saturday night in Smashville would be an extra emotional boost for the team and fans alike.

John Hynes plans to start a similar lineup to Thursday night's game. In this morning's media Hynes mentioned he is debating whether Kiefer Sherwood will be in the lineup on the fourth line with Cody Glass and Cole Smith. While Lankinen started in net Thursday, it is likely Juuse Saros will get the nod tonight.

Young Carter Hart is the likely starter in net for the Flyers. Hart played well in his three games, recording a .943 save percentage and a 2.00 goals against allowed. Philly's top line has been productive early with Travis Konecny leading the Flyers in goals and Kevin Hayes collecting six assists in the team's four games.

The game tonight will be a challenge for the Preds. Philadelphia has come from behind in each of their three wins while Nashville hasn't been able to hang on to their late game leads in the past two games. New Flyers head coach John Tortorella preaches a similar "tough to play against" style of hockey, and while Philly has a ways to go to cleanly implement Tortorella's systems, the players are embracing the new mindset.

Special teams could be a factor in tonight's matchup as well. Nashville is tied for second in the league for penalty minutes while the Flyers currently sit at #13 for power play success at this early point in the season. The Predators have yet to get their power play off the ground with any consistency, so the opportunity on the man advantage will be an important chance for Nashville to infuse some life into their special teams play.

Ultimately, this game may come down to will. The Flyers are working to reestablish who they are as a team with a new head coach while Nashville needs to tap into the mental toughness head coach John Hynes preaches to play a solid sixty minute game.

Puck drop is schedule for 7:00 pm CST. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South and 102.5 The Game will have the call locally.

