Skip to main content
Predators vs. Kraken Preview: Special Teams and High Danger Defense Are Keys to a Win

Predators vs. Kraken Preview: Special Teams and High Danger Defense Are Keys to a Win

The Nashville Predators look to get three wins in a row for the first time this season against  an energized Seattle Kraken tonight. What are the keys in tonight's Kraken vs. Preds battle?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Nashville Predators find themselves in a unique position thus far in the 2022-2023 season as they hope to put together a three game win steak for the first time. A strong win over the Flames and a rocky shootout comeback against the Canucks make it challenging to predict which Nashville team will take the ice tonight at Climate Pledge Arena. 

Seattle is riding a four game win streak after a slow start to their season as well. The Kraken defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins twice, and the Calgary Flames and Minnesota Wild in the last week, and things appear to be clicking for this team as they welcome Nashville. One of the reasons for the Kraken's improving record is the performance of 32 year old Martin Jones in net. Jones wasn't the goalie Seattle thought they'd be relying on this season, but he has jumped in net and earned himself a .901 save percentage in his nine starts. 

Erica Ayala, host of the Locked On Kraken podcast elaborates on Jones' road to the starting position and how his play may reassure the Kraken as they look ahead. 

There are a number of areas where the Kraken are outperforming the Predators in the season so far. Erica elaborates on what the Kraken need to continue doing in tonight's game to see success on their home ice. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Nashville's power play, which played an important part in their success last season, has struggled out of the gate in the twelve games this season. Nick Morgan and Ann Kimmel share the areas in which they feel Nashville will have to win the advantage not just on special teams but also when it comes to five on five play. 

The Nashville Predators take on the Seattle Kraken tonight at 9:00 pm CST on TNT. 

Locked On Predators and Locked On Kraken will host an online watch party tonight.  

Related Reading: 

Predators Take On Surging Kraken: Three Stats to Know

Predators - 4, Canucks - 3 (SO): Saros Overcomes Rough Start as Gross Earns First NHL Goals in Shootout Win

USATSI_17564865
Nashville Preds Game Day

Predators vs. Kraken: Special Teams and High Danger Defense Are Keys to a Win

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_17823332
Nashville Preds Game Day

Predators Take On Surging Kraken: Three Stats to Know

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_19372927
Nashville Preds Podcast

Talking Predators Takeaways After Challenging Shootout Win in Vancouver

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_19372907
Nashville Preds Talk

Juuse Saros True to Form in Rough Start Against Vancouver

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_19372239
Nashville Preds Game Day

Predators - 4, Canucks -3 (SO): Saros Overcomes Rough Start as Gross Earns First NHL Goals

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_17601498
Nashville Preds Game Day

Predators Face Canucks: Forsberg and Josi Must Help Nashville Win Two in a Row

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_19354210
Nashville Preds Game Day

Predators - 4, Flames - 1: Nashville Bounces Back in Solid Win Over Calgary

By Ann Kimmel
USATSI_17081838
Nashville Preds Game Day

Top Players Key as Predators Take On Flames

By Ann Kimmel