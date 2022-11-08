Predators vs. Kraken Preview: Special Teams and High Danger Defense Are Keys to a Win

The Nashville Predators find themselves in a unique position thus far in the 2022-2023 season as they hope to put together a three game win steak for the first time. A strong win over the Flames and a rocky shootout comeback against the Canucks make it challenging to predict which Nashville team will take the ice tonight at Climate Pledge Arena.

Seattle is riding a four game win streak after a slow start to their season as well. The Kraken defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins twice, and the Calgary Flames and Minnesota Wild in the last week, and things appear to be clicking for this team as they welcome Nashville. One of the reasons for the Kraken's improving record is the performance of 32 year old Martin Jones in net. Jones wasn't the goalie Seattle thought they'd be relying on this season, but he has jumped in net and earned himself a .901 save percentage in his nine starts.

Erica Ayala, host of the Locked On Kraken podcast elaborates on Jones' road to the starting position and how his play may reassure the Kraken as they look ahead.

There are a number of areas where the Kraken are outperforming the Predators in the season so far. Erica elaborates on what the Kraken need to continue doing in tonight's game to see success on their home ice.

Nashville's power play, which played an important part in their success last season, has struggled out of the gate in the twelve games this season. Nick Morgan and Ann Kimmel share the areas in which they feel Nashville will have to win the advantage not just on special teams but also when it comes to five on five play.

The Nashville Predators take on the Seattle Kraken tonight at 9:00 pm CST on TNT.

Locked On Predators and Locked On Kraken will host an online watch party tonight.

