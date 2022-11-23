Predators vs. Red Wings: Don't Overlook Detroit

Tonight the Nashville Predators take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings come into the game with a 9-5-4 record after a 4-5 start to their season. They weathered a four game losing streak in November but enter tonight's game after winning their last two in which they scored 13 goals.

The Red Wings' roster boasts a handful of players finding success on the ice. Dylan Larkin leads Detroit with 22 points in 18 games, including 8 goals. Dominik Kubelik is thriving with the Red Wings after parting ways in the offseason with the Chicago Blackhawks. Kubelik has 9 goals and 12 assists. Together Kubelik and Larkin have combined for 8 of the Red Wings' 14 power play goals.

Detroit's young stars are finally hitting their season stride. Lucas Raymond has 5 points in his last 5 games while Mo Seider shook off the easy season rust and dust by scoring his first goal of the season against the San Jose Sharks last week.

Detroit has gotten reliable goaltending from Ville Husso. Husso signed with the Red Wings after being traded in July, and the Finnish goaltender has earned a .916 save percentage in his 12 starts.

Tonight the Predators will be starting a Finn in net as well. Head coach John Hynes announced that Kevin Lankinen will get the start for the Preds, giving Juuse Saros a well earned night off. Lankinen has started four games for Nashville, going 2-2 in those outings.

Nashville will welcome Mark Jankowski back in the line up tonight after missing the last two games with an undisclosed injury. Jankowski has been a solid contributor for the Predators after being called up form Milwaukee, recording 2 goals and an assist in his 7 games. The Preds will again be without Yakov Trenin, who is still out with a lower body injury.

The Red Wings scored 13 goals in their last two outings, so Nashville will need to limit chances and provide Lankinen with defensive support. While Detroit ranks 16th in the league on the man advantage, the team has scored at least one power play goal in three of their last four games, so staying out of the penalty box will help the Predators maintain momentum in the game.

Nashville struggled against the Coyotes in the second period Monday night but came out playing a fast and furious game in the third period. The Preds need to play with that level of intensity and execution tonight if they want to earn another two points before enjoying their Thanksgiving and getting ready for an Avalanche rematch Friday afternoon.

The Predators and Red Wings face off tonight at 6:00 pm CST. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, streamed on ESPN+, and 102.5 The Game will have the radio call.

