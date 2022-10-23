Preds - 1, Flyers - 3: Carter Hart Frustrates Predators Offense

The Predators welcomed the Philadelphia Flyers to Bridgestone Arena, and Nashville desperately wanted to get their first victory in front of the home crowd.

Head Coach John Hynes kept a similar lineup to the Thursday night game, but made some interesting changes to the lines.

The Flyers bring a 3-1 record to Nashville and are coming off of their only loss to last season's Presidents Trophy winning Florida Panthers. Young goaltender Carter Hart has had a good start to the season under new head coach John Tortorella, and the Flyers team is playing with renewed energy and vigor.

Game Recap

The game started with a bang as Mark Borowiecki dropped Nicolas Deslauriers in a quick fisticuffs, but it was Philadelphia who struck first with a goal by Kevin Hayes at 3:13. The Flyers almost took a two goal lead moments later, but Juuse Saros reached behind to drag the puck back from the goal line for a highlight reel save.

The Predators earned a power play after a nasty crosscheck on Michael McCarron in front of the Flyers goal. The first unit generated two shots on goal, but the Preds' power play was ineffective in the two minutes.

The temperature rose again at the end of the first period as Cole Smith and Nick Seeler dropped the gloves for a back and forth brawl. Nashville pressured offensively for stretches, but it was Philly's Zach MacEwen who capitalized on a rebound in the slot to give the Flyers the 2-0 lead with less than two minutes to go in the first period.

The second period started with a handful of chances by the Predators, but the ice tipped dangerously in the Flyers favor as Philly set up in front of Saros and maintained possession for over three minutes. Saros finally covered the puck and got the whistle, but the extended zone time tipped momentum in the Flyers favor.

The scariest moment of the game - and of the season - happened as Mark Borowiecki took a hard hit into the boards and was knocked unconscious. The medical staffs of both teams and medics on site worked to get him onto a board and stretchered off the ice.

Play resumed, but Nashville didn't catch any breaks as Ryan Johansen was caught holding. The Flyers had a :45 power play, but then the Flyers were called for delay of game and the game went to four on four. Nashville created high danger chances on the power play and again when the man advantage expired, but Carter Hart came up big in net for the Flyers.

Nashville continued to play some of their more aggressive hockey of the season, but Carter Hart continued to frustrate the Preds' chances. The second period ended with Nashville having the momentum advantage but the Flyers still leading 2-0 on the scoreboard.

The third period has been Nashville's Achilles heel in their last two games when they've played with a lead. This time the team fought from behind, but the period didn't well as Joel Farabee scored on Saros short side to give the Flyers a 3-0 lead with 12:16 remaining in the game.

Philly's goal depleted the energy out of Bridgestone Arena and the Preds. Roman Josi committed a frustration cross check, giving the Flyers a power play at 13:36. The Predators killed the penalty and with 3:47 remaining the Predators got a power play chance and went empty net to try and get on the board.

Matt Duchene finally got the Predators on the board with the six on four advantage at 17:42 with a shot from the left circle. Nashville went empty net again but couldn't produce a goal. The Flyers won the game 3-1 and leave the Music City with two points.

Game Notes

1. Nashville did many things right, but still couldn't do the one thing that matters most - score enough goals . There are good takeaways from the night's performance, but in the end the Predators lost the chance for two points and to get the mental reset they need.

2. The line changes made sense as the game unfolded . Hynes explained the Trenin move to the second line saying that with Johansen driving play and Niederreiter setting up net front, Trenin could hunt the puck. Separating the Herd Line was a bold choice, but that second line generated quality chances with the change.