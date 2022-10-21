Preds - 3, Blue Jackets - 5: Another Nightmare Ending for Nashville

The Nashville Predators looked to bounce back after a disappointing ending to Tuesday's L.A. Kings shootout loss.

Head coach John Hynes made two adjustments to the roster for tonight's game, slotting in Columbus native Kiefer Sherwood on the fourth line and Mark Borowiecki will play on the third defensive pairing. Zach Sanford and Jeremy Lauzon were healthy scratches.

Shortly before puck drop, the Predators announced Kevin Lankinen would start in net for the Predators.

Game Recap

Nashville came out strong early with physical play, and the Herd Line was rewarded with the first goal of the game as Tanner Jeannot tapped the puck past Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins at 3:16. Sissons and Trenin each earned the assists.

The Preds earned the first power play opportunity on an interference call at 5:47, but neither the first nor second unit could capitalize. Nashville kept the intensity up after the teams returned to five a side. The puck pursuit paid off as Ryan Johansen backhanded a rebound past Merzlikins to make the game 2-0 at 10:45.

Momentum continued in Nashville's favor as they took a second turn on the power play at 11:46 after Sean Kuraly was whistled for hooking Mikael Granlund. Again, the Preds couldn't generate a goal with the man advantage. The successful kill energized the Blue Jackets. Columbus maintained much of the offensive possession at the of the period, but with just :08 seconds remaining former Pred Erik Gudbranson committed a trip, and the period expired with Nashville up two goals and plenty of power play left to start the second period.

Even with a majority of the power play left, Nashville could not execute on the man advantage at the beginning of the second period. For a brief minute the Predators had a three goal lead on a Roman Josi top shelf goal, but Columbus challenged for offside and the goal ruled "no goal".

The Blue Jackets took a turn on the man advantage as Mark Borowiecki committed a slash at 5:03. Columbus hasn't been able to capitalize on the power play so far this season, and Nashville was able to kill the penalty. Jeannot headed to the penalty box for interference on a Blue Jackets' two on one chance sending Columbus back on the power play at 14:09. The Blue Jackets established possession and peppered Lankinen. Jake Bean scored as the power play expired to make it 2-1.

Yakov Trenin returned the Preds to a two goal lead on a shot at 17:38.

With 1:34 remaining in the second period, Nashville went back on the power play compliments of a holding call. The power play and period wound down with frantic attempts by each team, but the buzzer sounded and the score remained 3-1.

The final period began with :23 left on Nashville's power play, but time expired leaving the Preds 0/4 on the man advantage. Immediately, Johnny Gaudreau cashed in on a breakaway, closing the gap to one goal.

A holding call put the Preds back on the power play for the fifth time at 3:56. In a case of horrible deja vu, Matt Duchene was called for a slash on an odd man rush, changing the dynamic to four on four hockey. On the ensuing Columbus power play, Lankinen came up big on a quick Gaudreau shot and the team returned to five a side.

Columbus controlled the pace of the game in the middle of the third period forcing Nashville to spend time defending and not generating offense. Eventually Columbus' Justin Danforth broke through and scored the game tying goal at 12:07.

That Columbus goal escalated the temperature in Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets continued the offensive pressure as Nashville struggled to find the internal fortitude to step up their play in the final five minutes.

Nashville had their best chance of the period with a net front scrum, but Merzlikins somehow snatched the puck away before Cole Smith or Kiefer Sherwood could push it past his pads.

With 1:23 left, the Blue Jackets were able to keep the puck in the offensive zone and finally Nick Blankenburg found the back of the net giving the Blue Jackets their first lead of the game. Nashville went empty net, and Johnny Gaudreau scored once more to make the final score 5-3 Blue Jackets.

Game Notes

1. Nashville has to find it in themselves to respond with more intensity when the momentum shifts . The first period belonged to the Preds, but when Columbus took over the momentum, Nashville not only struggled to respond, but fell apart. The gut check the team needed never kicked in.

2. Kevin Lankinen is the backup upgrade Nashville needed . Lankinen remained unflappable when facing insane amounts of pressure in the second and third periods. Tonight's result was not the fault of Kevin Lankinen's play.