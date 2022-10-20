Tonight's Preds Lineup: Hynes Makes Roster Adjustments

Skip to main content
After a lackluster end to Tuesday's L.A. Kings game, head coach John Hynes tweaks Nashville's roster before tonight's matchup against Johnny Gaudreau and the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Nashville Predators face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight, and head coach John Hynes has made two small changes to the lineup after Tuesday night's shootout loss to the L.A. Kings. 

Columbus native Kiefer Sherwood will play on the fourth line with Cody Glass and Cole Smith. Sherwood has been a healthy scratch for Hynes since the October 13 game against Dallas. He scored the Predators' first goal of the season against San Jose in Prague at the Global Series but was replaced in the lineup by Zach Sanford in the two most recent games. 

Sanford played against the L.A. Kings Tuesday but only saw 8:20 of ice time. He will be a healthy scratch tonight. 

Defensively, John Hynes is changing up the third pairing for tonight's matchup. Mark Borowiecki will return to the lineup in place of Jeremy Lauzon. Lauzon was called for two penalties in the Predators' penalty fest on Tuesday night against the Kings, but Hynes has been clear that the plan this season is to rotate Lauzon and Borowiecki, so this move is not likely a consequence for Lauzon's infractions. 

Juuse Saros will get his fifth start of the season tonight in Columbus. 

The Predators take on the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena this evening. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 pm CST. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South and 102.5 The Game will have the call locally. 

