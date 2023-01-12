Yaroslav Askarov Makes NHL Debut Tonight Against Montreal Canadiens

The 20 year old Russian goaltender gets his first NHL start tonight against the Montreal Canadiens.

With back up Kevin Lankinen unable to start in tonight's second game of a back to back, the Nashville Predators have announced that Yaroslav Askarov will get his first NHL start against the Montreal Canadiens.

Askarov, the #11 overall pick for Nashville in the 2020 draft has played 22 games for Nashville's AHL affiliate Milwaukee Admirals. He currently has a 13-6-4 record and earned a 2.66 goals against average and ..905 save percentage in his first season with the Ads. Askarov also has two shut outs.

Juuse Saros played in last night's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Askarov was recalled yesterday when backup Lankinen did not participate in morning skate before the game in Toronto. Tonight's game is the final game in a five game road trip for the Predators who return to action Saturday night at home against the Buffalo Sabres.