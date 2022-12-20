Cody Glass Earns High Praise from John Hynes

Cody Glass was one of the best stories coming out of training camp for the Nashville Predators. The 23 year old center's early career in the NHL certainly didn't go as planned. Drafted sixth overall in 2017 as an expansion franchise's first pick in its history is a good start to a promising success story. Glass's first NHL game boded well for the young player - he scored his first NHL goal on his first shot attempt.

Unfortunately, his time in Vegas was interrupted by injury, a long recovery, and then a surprising trade to the Nashville Predators in July 2021. Glass played just a handful of games with the Predators in 2021-2022 before spending much of the season with the Milwaukee Admirals getting back into shape and finding his game again.

This past offseason was a time of hard work for Glass, and many fans remember the emotional moment when the Winnipeg native was told he would be joining the team in Europe to start the season. It felt like another movie moment, but as Glass is learning, growth isn't always linear.

After playing all but one game in October, the name "Cody Glass" become noticeably absent from the roster at times in November. Glass played five games that month but watched while the Predators took the ice in seven games without him. It was a move that raised a lot of eyebrows among the fan base. People began to wonder why his fortunes appeared to change so drastically early in the season.

This month, Nashville has only played two games without Glass in the lineup. His presence is being noticed, not just for his return to the ice, but for his solid performances of late. Last night Glass, along with line mates Nino Niederreiter and Tanner Jeannot, were tasked with playing against the Edmonton Oilers' top line of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman. That was no small assignment. Just six days ago on December 13, those three combined for 13 points and all six of the Oilers' goals in a 6-3 loss for the Predators.

Tonight was a different story. Hyman and Draisaitl finished the game with no points, and Connor McDavid had two assists for the night, both coming on two power play goals.

Head Coach John Hynes credits Glass, Niederreiter, and Jeannot with containing some of the league's best scorers.

"Glass's line basically played against them the whole night," Hynes explained after the game.

"I thought he [Glass] was excellent. I thought Nino was great. I thought Tanner Jeannot was really good. They were able to attack and make those guys defend, so they didn't have to defend all night," Hynes said. "I give these guys a lot of credit as a line."

Then Hynes went on to talk specifically about Cody Glass and how his season has unfolded.

For the ups and downs of Glass's season so far, this is a fair explanation of what has transpired and why. It's also a resounding affirmation that Hynes sees Glass coming out the other side of those early challenges on his way to being a key contributor for the Nashville Predators as the season continues.