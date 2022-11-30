December Will Reveal Who the Nashville Predators Really Are

After starting the season 5-8-1, the Nashville Predators have earned 11 of 14 possible points in their last 7 games. The team has corrected early season issues with penalties, improved execution, and it appears John Hynes is closer to finding line combinations and a roster that works best for his system.

Statistically, the Predators have played some of their strongest games of late. The scoreboard hasn't always reflected that - the Preds lost against the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 on November 23 despite leading in a number of advanced stats. Last night's 2-1 overtime win over the struggling Ducks is another instance of the Predators outplaying an opponent but that margin not accurately reflected by the final score. Ultimately, there is a decent amount to like about where the Predators find themselves at the end of November.

December will reveal if Nashville's roster and the improvements they have made can be enough to compete down the stretch.

The Big Games

The Predators' December schedule is the toughest month for the team this season. They start off tomorrow night against one of the top teams in the league, the New Jersey Devils. The game against the Devils will be December's baptism by fire, as the Devils boast a 19-4-0 record and are second in the league in most goals for/game and lowest goals against/game.

Nashville will also play three games against Stanley Cup Finals teams to end 2022. The Preds take on Central Division rival Colorado Avalanche twice in December and travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning on December 8 as well.

The Predators have two games against Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers in less than a week mid way through the month. While many fear Connor McDavid, it's been Draisaitl who has had the Predators' number in recent meetings. Edmonton's high powered offense has been too much for the Preds to handle, but they will have two chances on December 13 and 19 to find a way to outscore the Oilers.

The Central Division Games

The Predators will compete for critical points against central division rivals next month. Nashville plays six divisional games in December, the most of the remaining months of the season.

Besides the two games against the Colorado Avalanche, the Preds will face St. Louis, Winnipeg, Chicago, and Dallas before the end of the year. The Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets are currently battling for the top spot in the Central Division while the St. Louis Blues are finally playing the type of hockey many expected to see from them earlier in the season.

The Predators, Blues, and Minnesota Wild sit in a three way tie for fourth place in the central right now, so the December 12 game in St. Louis will be a game to circle on the calendar for Nashville.

The Must Win Games

Looking at Nashville's schedule, it is easy to say the Colorado or Dallas or Edmonton games are "must wins", but the real "must win" games are scheduled for December 10, December 21, and December 30. The Preds will face off against Ottawa, Chicago, and Anaheim respectively, and those are the games in which Nashville must earn two points.

These three teams currently sit at the bottom of their divisions and have a combined record of 20-38-7. Not much about their seasons so far make these games jump off the calendar, but there are the actual "must win" games for Nashville. It would be great to get at least one win in the two games against Edmonton or Colorado, but the points Nashville must start with are the ones against teams they should beat.

The Big Finish

Nashville finishes 2022 with a game in Vegas against the Golden Knights on December 31. Vegas on New Years Eve sounds like a party, but with the Golden Knights sitting a top the Pacific Division, the Predators will need to bring their best game if they want to celebrate into the new year.

December will challenge the Predators and the difficult schedule will clear up many questions about who this team. A lot can happen between January and the playoffs, but the final month of 2022 will reveal a clearer picture of what is possible for the Predators this season.