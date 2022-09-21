Rocco Grimaldi was a fan favorite as a Nashville Predator, but today the winger signed a PTO with the Anaheim Ducks in hopes of extending his NHL career.

Grimaldi played 166 games for the Nashville Predators in his tenure in Smashville, recording 25 goals, 12 assists, and 57 points while in gold. The 5'6" forward won the fans over with his tenacious play and hard working attitude on the ice, but Grimaldi's stock appeared to drop when Head Coach John Hynes took over the team in January 2020. Grimaldi's ice time diminished as the team pivoted to a stronger, more physical style of play which left speed players like Grimaldi and Viktor Arvidsson struggling to find their place in Hynes's system.

Grimaldi spent most of the 2021-2022 season in Milwaukee where he played 55 games. Grimaldi's 26 goals were second best for the Admirals, and he finished third in total points with 52. He only made seven appearance in Predators gold in '21-'22 but didn't record a goal or assist.

That's not to say that his time in Nashville didn't come with big moments. On March 25, 2021 Grimaldi scored the fastest hat trick in Predators history in a game against the Detroit Red Wings. Grimaldi recorded a natural hat trick in the first period needing just 8 minutes and 8 seconds to find the net three times. Grimaldi went on to add a fourth goal in the third period leading the Predators to a 7-1 win.

Originally from Anaheim, the opportunity with the Ducks organization is a potential good fit for the 29 year old who isn't ready to hang up his skates quite yet.