Smashville is welcoming back one of its favorite citizens.

Today the Nashville Predators announced that retired goaltender Pekka Rinne has rejoined the organization as a Special Alumni Advisor. Rinne will split his time between community relations work and on ice time with the goaltending coaches and goaltenders in the Nashville development system.

General Manager David Poile shared his excitement about the new relationship the Predators are forging with Rinne.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome him back in this capacity," Poile said.

This is certainly a sentiment that will be shared across Middle Tennessee. Rinne is perhaps the most loved and respected player in franchise history, playing with the Predators from 2005 until his retirement from the sport in 2021. Fans flocked to Bridgestone Arena in February of this year to watch Rinne's number 35 retired in an emotional ceremony for both Rinne and fans alike.

During his career with the Predators, Rinne was a Vezina Trophy nominee three times before winning the award in 2018. His work with the Nashville Predators Foundation and the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund earned him the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2021.

Both his on and off ice accolades reveal how this new role with the Predators will be a great fit for both Rinne and the organization. Rinne's successful career in net and post-retirement coaching work with the Finnish U20 team bring a fresh perspective for young net minders in the Predators system and provides Rinne a chance to grow as a new coach working with and learning from the Predators staff as well. Rinne's long commitment to the Nashville community and his reputation as a respected ambassador for the franchise makes him a perfect fit for the off ice aspects of this new role as well.

Rinne is joining the coaches and goaltenders on the ice at training camp this week.