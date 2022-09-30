Go "Behind the Glass" with the Nashville Predators Tonight on NHL Network

There were several important storylines unfolding with the Nashville Predators and with the players individually as the team came together for training camp last week. Tonight hockey fans will get a behind the scenes look at the team and the players' personal journeys as NHL Network debuts "Behind the Glass" featuring the Nashville Predators.

"Behind the Glass" takes viewers into the first team meeting of training camp as head coach John Hynes lays out his expectations for the players in a shortened preseason. Hynes has been candid that pairing down this year's talent isn't going to be easy, and fans will see the coaching staff and management begin to evaluate who takes Hynes' words to heart as they wrestle with forming the most complete roster for Nashville's 2022-2023 season.

The series also introduces Nashville to the new faces of the team. This offseason the Preds signed defenseman Ryan McDonaugh and winger Nino Niederreiter. Meshing new talent with establish veterans can be an adjustment for all parties, and the docuseries shows the team working through some of those unique challenges at training camp.

The challenges of being the new guy in town aren't just on the ice. Ryan McDonaugh, who was traded by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the offseason, had to consider what a move to Nashville would mean not just for his hockey career but also for his young family. Even as training camp ramps up, family life off the ice is a focus of the four part series as well.

There are younger players hungry for one of the 27 roster spots available as the team will wrap up the preseason in Europe, and "Behind the Glass" highlights how challenging the competition is. Cody Glass is a player whose hockey journey has been anything but linear, and this preseason he hopes to get back to regular NHL minutes. Balancing expectations in training camp is part of the 23 year old's test as he battles for one of those coveted roster spots.

There's a lot of hard work and preparation as the Nashville Predators push in an intense training camp before the Global Series and regular season begin. Tonight hockey fans will get to see behind the glass as it all unfolds.

"Behind the Glass" debuts its first episode tonight on NHL Network at 9 pm CT. The second episode will air on Tuesday, October 4 at 9:00 pm CT.

Related Reading:

The Unfinished Story of Cody Glass

Predators Veterans and Youth Push Each Other in Preseason

Mental Toughness an Important Piece of Nashville Predators Training Camp

Niederreiter May Be Just What Nashville's Top Six Needs